New Year’s Eve Events in Toledo: Parties, Live Music & Things to Do on Dec. 31

Whether you’re easing into 2026 with reflection, racing toward midnight or dancing straight through it, Wednesday, Dec. 31 offers no shortage of ways to mark the moment. From intention-setting workshops and candlelit services to bar crawls, live music, rooftop feasts and midnight toasts, New Year’s Eve unfolds across the region in every possible mood. Pick your pace, gather your people, and close out the year exactly the way you want to remember it.

WED, Dec. 31

Begin Within: A Workshop of Intention & Presence for 2026

Begin the year with intention in this reflective workshop that invites you to pause, gain clarity, and reconnect with what matters most. Registration is required.

Yogaja Yoga, 3145 Central Ave.

NYE Party

Ring in the New Year with great food, festive drinks, and lively vibes.

Danny’s Cafe, 600 Dixie Hwy., Rossford

New Year’s Eve Evensong & New Year’s Toast

New Year’s Eve Evensong and a New Year’s Toast offers a peaceful, faith-centered way to reflect, give thanks, and welcome the year ahead.

St Lucas Lutheran Church, 745 Walbridge Ave.

New Year’s Eve at Assembly American Brasserie

Celebrate with great food and festive cocktails.

Assembly American Brasserie, 101 N. Summit St.

New Year’s Eve Meatball Drop

Ring in the New Year on Sweden’s time zone, ideal for folks heading home early or pre-gamers seeking a tasty bite before the next celebration.

Quenched & Tempered Brewing Co. Taproom, 1210 Jackson St.

New Years Eve Bar Crawl

Celebrate NYE 2026 in style on a high-energy bar crawl through the city’s hottest venues. Ticketed.

Whiskey Red Saloon, 505 Jefferson Ave.

Ascension – New Year’s Eve Party

A New Year’s Eve electronic music dance party, Afterburner showcases high-energy beats while supporting local artists, producers, and DJs. Ticketed.

Frankie’s Toledo, 308 Main St.

Rooftop On The Rocks

Celebrate in style with a winter-wonderland buffet featuring a prime rib carving station, chef specials from The Heights, live music, and a midnight champagne toast to welcome 2026.

The Heights, 444 N. Summit St.

Papa’s Tavern New Year’s Eve Bash

Enjoy live music from Muzykel Mayhem, party favors, drink specials, and a free champagne toast at midnight.

Papa’s Tavern, 1328 Liberty St.

NYE Party at Maumee Bay Brewing Co.

Ring in the new year with live music from The Grape Smugglers. Ticketed.

Maumee Bay Brewing Co., 201 Morris St.

New Year’s Eve Party at Kickstand Saloon

Kick off the night with Not Your Momma’s Grilled Cheese, rock out with house favorite band Vengeance, and enjoy a free champagne toast at midnight.

Kickstand Saloon, 2045 W. Alexis Rd.

Ring In the New Year at Hollywood Casino

Ring in the New Year with entertainment, NYE party favors, and a midnight ball drop countdown in the H-Lounge.

Hollywood Casino, 777 Hollywood Blvd.

NYE w/ the Skittlebots

Celebrate New Year’s Eve the Skittlesbots as you count down to midnight in style.

Bar 145, 5305 Monroe St.

One Big Toast: NYE @ Noir Lounge

A night of celebration, music, and fun as you count down to midnight. Ticketed.

Noir Hybrid Lounge and Bar, 401 N. Superior St.

Funk into the New Year: NYE with Everyday People 419

Ring in the New Year with Toledo’s favorite R&B and funk powerhouse for a night of music, dancing, and unforgettable celebration. Ticketed.

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge, 1447 N. Summit St.

Dave & Buster’s New Year’s Eve Celebration

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with food, games, and a high-energy countdown to ring in 2026. Ticketed.

Dave & Buster’s Toledo, 5001 Monroe St.

New Year’s Eve at Georgjz419

Ring in the New Year with a midnight balloon drop, champagne toast, complimentary party favors, and an all-house cast show.

Georgjz419, 1205 Adams St.

Baccano at The Village Idiot

Experience Toledo’s powerhouse rock quartet as they deliver a thrilling live show blending prog rock, jam, and heavy rock into a unique, electrifying performance.

The Village Idiot, 309 Conant St., Maumee

Midnight Special 5k

A Northwestern Ohio New Year’s Eve Tradition! Run in the New Year with a race that takes “Two Years to Finish!” Registration is required.

Patron Saints Brewery, 4730 W. Bancroft St.

New Year’s Eve Party at Sneaky Pete’s

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Sneaky Pete’s with live music from Random Act.

Sneaky Pete’s, 5347 N. Detroit Ave.