Nashville Is Indiana’s Natural Place To Visit

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You can’t spell Nashville without the letters H-I-L-L-S.

Nestled between the hills of Southern Indiana, Nashville offers the perfect place to get away from it all.

Nashville is far smaller than its famous Tennessee namesake, but its rustic charm is all its own. Set in Brown County between Bloomington and Columbus along Indiana 46, the town is known for its artists, musicians, and nearby Brown County State Park, Indiana’s largest. Its roots as an artist colony remain central to its identity.

“What makes this destination really special is that it came to be because of artists and people who just loved the area so much that they got inspired and settled there, said Cristina Vellani from the local visitor’s bureau. “Our society today has become a bit transactional, but Brown County is the opposite of that. Regardless of whatever store you’re in or a café, the owner is probably there. If not, it’s a very dedicated employee and they’ll remember you. They’ll chat you up and ask you real questions and you feel like you’re home.”

Jacob Klein operates Moonshine Leather Company with his father.

“It’s a pretty fun town with the handmade arts and crafts. That has been the thing for generations like glass blowers, potters, leather workers and painters. There’s also camping, and 13 covered bridges.”

Vellani points to her grandmother’s visit from Spain as a typical experience. “She was really delighted that she could go walk everywhere and pop in and out of shops and try seeing an artist during the day while going to see live music in the evening. She had a really great time!”

Buckeye fans heading to Indiana University for Ohio State’s October game can also take in the fall colors, with Nashville just about a 30-minute drive from Bloomington. “Fall foliage is absolutely striking and beautiful in Brown County.”

For more information including places to stay, go to browncounty.com.