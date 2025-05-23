Mental Health Awareness Month: Breaking the Silence

As a high-functioning individual with anxiety and depression, I grew up with a fairly normal childhood. As a product of divorce, I experienced some of the classic impacts from that life circumstance—striving to please everyone, internalizing the belief that I wasn’t enough, and learning to hide my emotional needs in exchange for external achievement. I became really good at appearing “fine,” even when I wasn’t.

I minimized my own pain for years because I knew others had it worse. But that created a problem from the danger of comparison, which teaches us that our struggles aren’t valid and that strength means silence. That mindset, mixed with a steady dose of perfectionism and self-critique, made it hard to feel compassion for myself. I was constantly aiming to be better, to do more, to be everything to everyone—and, when I fell short, I felt defeated.

Self Compassion is key

There is much talk about self-care, but I believe that self-compassion is even more important. The truth is, many of us aren’t kind to ourselves. A practice that created a life-changing shift for me was setting aside time each evening for gratitude. Some call it prayer, but I simply name 10 things I’m thankful for as I drift off to sleep—my child, my partner, safe travels, small victories. Gratitude grounds me. It shapes how I rest and how I rise. It reconnects me to joy.

And joy is what I seek and what I hope to share. Joy is contagious. It’s healing. It reminds us that we’re still here, still capable of sharing light, even in dark times. In my time with NAMI, what I’ve seen, over and over, is how many people feel invisible—like their voice doesn’t matter and that no one truly cares. That isolation is heartbreaking, and we must meet it with empathy, compassion and joy at every turn.

Connection supports mental health

Resilience is built on connection. That’s why NAMIWalks is so important—it’s not just a fundraiser, it’s a movement. It’s a day where we show up for each other, where no one walks the mental health journey alone. It’s a celebration of hope, healing and the power of community.

I recently heard someone say, “Leadership is a verb.” It stuck with me—because I believe that wholeheartedly. Leading by example matters. It sets the tone for how we treat one another, how we support those who are struggling and how we build the future we all deserve.

So here’s my invitation to you: Lead the way. Start with NAMIWalks. Show your community that mental health matters, that no one is alone and that, together, we rise.

NAMIWalks, May 17 at 10 AM at Middlegrounds

Metropark, 111 Ottawa St., Toledo.