Local Agencies Hosting the First County-Wide Agricultural Celebration

Home Grown Lucas County Farm Connection is the first-ever county-wide event celebrating the agricultural scene in Lucas County. The event will take place on July 20 from 10 am to 2 pm at this year’s featured farm, MacQueen Orchards.

The Lucas Soil and Water Conservation District, Lucas County Auditor’s Office and several other local agencies are hosting this inaugural family-friendly event. Home Grown brings together both the agricultural and non-agricultural communities within Lucas County to learn, play and inspire progress for food production.

The event’s goal emphasizes the importance of “Home-Grown” food and grain produced locally. Attendees will have a chance to learn about local farming in both rural and urban settings.

There will be a main stage speaker series, a children’s area, food trucks, a tour of MacQueen Orchards and a business and agency expo.

The event is free for everyone but registration is required to attend. Anyone registered before July 14 will receive a freshly made MacQueens donut.

For more information and to register for the event visit lucasswcd.org