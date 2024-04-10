Learn About Public Issues with League of Women Voters of Toledo-Lucas County

The League of Women Voters of Toledo-Lucas County will host several public events during April.

The League was first created in 1921, in an effort to educate and create responsible voters. The organization is non-partisan and consists of both women and men, 16 years of age and older, who value democracy and care about making communities, the country and the world better.

The League works to educate the public about major public policy issues and encourages informed and active participation in both local, state and national government. Throughout April the League will sponsor several free public events around Lucas County where guest speakers will talk about important issues.

April 11, 6:30pm to 8pm

Lourdes University, Franciscan Center, Rooms A-B

6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania

Join the League for their Hot Button Issue event, a discussion on the Separation of Church and State, Protecting Your Beliefs and Your Democracy with two Lourdes University guest speakers, Kristin Blochowski, J.D., Criminal and Social Justice professor, former FBI agent and practicing attorney; and Dr. Dale Lanigan, adjunct professor, former chair of Lourdes University Sociology and Justice Studies, former UT professor and former pastor. The two will bring their expertise on both religion and law to the discussion of the separation of Church and State.

April 15, 6:30pm to 8pm

Sylvania Branch, Toledo-Lucas County Public Library

6749 Monroe Street, Sylvania

The League’s General Membership Meeting will focus on Responsible Gun Ownership. Sgt. Corey Russell, local law enforcement officer and firearms safety instructor will lead the discussion on being a responsible gun owner, what is legal and illegal as a firearm owner and compare the differences in Ohio and Michigan firearm laws.

April 22, 29 and May 6, 5:30pm to 7:30pm

McMaster Family Center for Lifelong Learning

Toledo Lucas County Public Library

325 Michigan Street, Toledo

The League teamed up with the Multifaith Council of Northwest Ohio and Toledo Lucas County Public Library for a three-part series, Investigating Reality and Discerning Truth in News and Other Media. John Krochmalny, of Huse Torrence Institute, will discuss how humans view their reality. The discussion will delve into how our brains discern reality, biases, manipulation tactics, communication skills and determining validity. Those interested in attending can attend in person or via Zoom. The Apr. 22 Zoom link, the Apr. 29 Zoom Link and the May 6 Zoom Link can be found on the calendar.

For more information on the League of Women Voters of Toledo-Lucas County or to find other events sponsored by the League, visit https://www.lwvtoledo-lucascounty.org/content.aspx?page_id=0&club_id=57370.