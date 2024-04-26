Jurassic Quest Roars into Downtown Toledo

Jurassic Quest, the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America, has taken over Downtown Toledo’s Glass City Center, 401 Jefferson Ave.

Friday, April 26 from noon to 8 pm, Saturday, April 27 from 9 am to 8 pm and Sunday, April 28 from 9 am to 7 pm, Jurassic Quest will invite people of all ages to come learn about and even interact with dinosaurs.

“Jurassic Quest is the national touring dinosaur exhibit that showcases 165 million years of dinosaur knowledge,” Dino Trainer Isaiah Valbrun said. “So it travels all through the Triassic to Jurassic periods, and you’ll see some of your favorite iconic dinosaurs like T-Rex, triceratops and Spinosaurus.”

In addition to a showroom full of different kinds of dinosaurs and facts about them, Jurassic Quest features a lively activity area with face painting, a green screen for photographs, merchandise, fun games, bounce houses and more.

Valbrun believes that everyone has their own favorite or preferred dinosaur they’ll be eager to learn more about, but it will be eye opening for everyone to learn about other kinds of dinosaurs as well. Each sign includes the name, how to pronounce the name, the height and more.

One key element to the exhibit is the opportunity to interact with a baby dinosaur, one of which named baby Tyson the Toledo City Paper met along with his Dino Trainer Bethany.

As a sneak preview for those wanting to attend, Valbrun shared a fun fact about Triceratops that most dino-lovers might not be aware of.

“Their horns are actually made of keratin that our hair and nails are made of as humans, so they’re kind of related to us in a similar way,” Valbrun said.

“Dinosaurs don’t travel to your city as often as you would think,” Valburn said. “Also for the adults, when they were younger, they didn’t have this to go see. Now they have children, they have an excuse to go and relive their childhood.”

For more information, visit jurassicquest.com.

