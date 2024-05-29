June 2024 Calendar

SATURDAY, June 1

[yoga]

Zen at the Zoo – An hour long yoga session followed by exclusive animal enrichment and keeper talk. $45-$50. 8am. Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org

[psychic arts]

Traveling Intuition Psychic Fair – 50/50 raffle, door prizes, vendors, spiritual advisors, card readers, healers and a Sacred Sound Immersion. Tickets available on Eventbrite. $5 admission. 10am-5pm. TownePlace Suites by Marriott Monroe, 1440 N. Dixie Hwy., Monroe, MI

SUNDAY, June 2

[fundraisers]

Line-Dancing Fundraiser – A fun afternoon of line dancing, instruction, food, wine and craft beer benefitting the Silver Spurs 4-H Club. 1-5pm. Majestic Oak Winery, 13554 Mohler Rd, Grand Rapids. majesticoakwinery.com

[live music]

Psychedelic Summer Party – The inaugural event features bands Ohio Sabbath, Black Moon Cult, Cherry Drop and Oh Odious Ones. Also featuring art, oddities, vinyl vendors and prizes. $10. Frankies Toledo, 308 Main St. frankiestoledo.com

MONDAY, June 3

[literary arts]

Leather & Lark Release Party – Hosted by The Bookish Good Girl and Finch & Fern Book Co.for the release of Leather & Lark, the second book in Brynne Weaver’s Ruinous Love Trilogy. Featuring discussion, trivia, themed goodies and giveaways. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $23. 9pm. Finch & Fern Book Co., 5641 Main St., Sylvania

WEDNESDAY, June 5

[book clubs]

The Boozy Bookworm – Join Dollop Shop for a boozy twist on a book club. The June selection is Tom Lake by Ann Patchett. RSVP is requested online. 5:30-8pm. Dollop Shop, 3144 Markway Rd. dollopshoptoledo.com

THURSDAY, June 6

[lunch, live music]

Lunch at Levis – The popular daytime concert series returns for its 19th season. Live entertainment, food vendors and other activities are highlights of downtown’s biggest event during the work week. Thursdays through September 19. 11:30am-1:30pm. Levis Square, N. Summit St/N. St. Clair St. at Adams St. downtowntoledo.org

[sailing, parties & reunions]

100th Annual Mills Race Party – This party will kick off the 100th running of the Mills Race with entertainment by Venyx and food and drinks. 21+. $5. Toledo Yacht Club, 3900 N Summit St., thetoledoyachtclub.com

[fundraisers]

The 10th Annual Celebrating Possibilities – Live music, local food and drink, a silent and live auction, and more to raise crucial funds to positively impact the lives of individuals with autism. $60. 6-9pm. Bittersweet Farms, 12660 Archbold Whitehouse Rd., Whitehouse. bittersweetfarms.org

FRIDAY, June 7

[outdoor concerts]

The Menus – Opening the summer season at Centennial Terrace. Parking $5, tickets $10. 7pm. Centennial Terrace, 5773 Centennial Rd., Sylvania. centennialterrace.org

SATURDAY, June 8

[outdoor concerts, jazz]

Jazz on the Terrace – Featuring Latin Jazz Players, Lin Rountree and Chris Standring. A portion of Jazz on the Terrace proceeds will fund the Great Lakes Jazz Society Scholarship. $20-$350. 6pm. $20-$350. Centennial Terrace, 5773 Centennial Rd., Sylvania. centennialterrace.org

[games]

Be Excellent Festival of Games 2024 – Play board games, RPGs, video games and shop for related gifts and treats. 11am-6pm. Franciscan Center at Lourdes University, 6830 Convent Blvd., Sylvania. beexcellentfestival.com

SUNDAY, June 9

[gardening]

Old Orchard Garden Tour – This self-guided, self-paced event allows ticket holders to interact with the garden host to learn more about their plants and garden features. $10. 10am-5pm. Old Orchard Neighborhood, Central/Secor/Bancroft. oldorchardgardens.org

MONDAY, June 10

[wrestling]

WWE Monday Night Raw – Get ready to rumble as WWE presents the ultimate in sports entertainment. $25-$130. 7:30pm. Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave. huntingtoncentertoledo.com

TUESDAY, June 11

[food trucks, live music]

Eats & Beats Food Truck Tuesdays – This popular community event features food trucks, live musicians in the park gazebo, free kids’ craft, craft vendors and local organizations. 5:30-8pm. Conrad Park, Michigan Ave., Waterville. awaac.org

WEDNESDAY, June 12

[gardening]

Terrarium Design with Glass Gardens by Jess – A fun and creative workshop where you’ll learn how to design your own terrarium with Glass Gardens by Jess. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $45. 6-7:30pm. Beautiful Blooms by Jen, 5675 Main St., Sylvania

THURSDAY, June 13

[entrepreneurship, technology]

Activate Innovate Conference – Featuring sessions, showcases, networking opportunities and much more. $75. 8:30am-5pm. Jefferson Center, 1300 Jefferson Ave. activateinnovate.com

[outdoor concerts]

Music at the Museum Presented by Visit BG Ohio – A free concert featuring Live Music on the east wing porch of the historic County Home building. Food trucks and lawn games will also be available. 6-9pm. Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green. woodcountyhistory.org

FRIDAY, June 14

[parties & reunions]

75th Birthday Party, Featuring Skittle Bots – A free, public concert at the celebration of Sunshine Communities 75th birthday. Food trucks will also be available, and of course, cake! 6-8pm. Sunshine’s Main Campus, 7223 Maumee Western Rd., Maumee. sunshine.org

[concerts]

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: Can’t Let Go Tour 2024 – The legendary duo will perform at the historic Toledo Zoo Amphitheater. $59.50-$175. The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org/concerts

SATURDAY, June 15

[fundraisers]

So Wild a Place – Join Black Swamp Conservancy as they celebrate conservation in northwest Ohio with their annual fundraising event, So Wild a Place. $75-$700. Westside Montessori, 7115 W. Bancroft St. blackswamp.org

[automotive]

Classic Car Show at Levis Commons – The first annual classic car show at Levis Commons. 10am-2pm. Levis Commons, 3201 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. shopleviscommons.com

[Juneteenth]

Juneteenth Jazz Brunch & Silent Auction – Join Zeta Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® for their annual Jazz Brunch and Silent Auction. Special Guest Artists: J’Zillance Band and Ms. Sheila Brown. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $45.

11:20am-2:30pm. The Pinnacle, 1772 Indian Wood Circle, Maumee.

SUNDAY, June 16

[Father’s Day]

Father’s Day/Juneteenth Pop-Up Shop – Celebrate family and black business. 2-8pm. Vibe Lounge, 710 S. Reynolds Rd. respectyourcrown.com

WEDNESDAY, June 19

[yoga]

Lavender Yoga – All levels welcome at this 1 hour yoga session among rows of lavender. $12. 7-8pm. Luckey Road Lavender Farm, 19587 Luckey Rd., Pemberville. Luckeylavender.com

THURSDAY, June 20

[social causes]

Reproductive Justice with Solace Health and Wellness – Solace Health & Wellness owner, Erin Martin, will join a discussion on reproductive justice: what it means, where we are today and what we can do in the future. 6:30-8pm. Maumee Branch Library, 501 River Rd., Maumee

FRIDAY, June 21

[gardening, learning]

Midsummer Herblore – Discuss the stories and traditions of Midsummer, as well as a number of herbs that are strongly associated with the sun, and how we may tap into their magic to bring us life and warmth throughout the year. $25. 6-7:30pm. The 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St., Perrysburg. 577foundation.org

SATURDAY, June 22

[real estate, civic benefit]

2024 Homeownership Fair – You’ll discover everything you need to know about becoming a homeowner. From Home Buying 101 tips to understanding the mortgage process from the lender’s perspective as well as strategies for protecting your investment and maintaining your home for years to come. 10am-3pm. Scott High School, 2400 Collingwood Blvd. toledo.oh.gov

[parks & gardens]

Gathering on the Green at Tatum Park – Celebrate the 5th anniversary of Tatum Park with Urban Wholistics Green Space Festival with DJ, local performers, local food and more. Noon-3pm. Tatum Park, 1209 City Park Ave. urbanwholistics.org

THURSDAY, June 26

[yoga]

Yoga in the Vineyard – A unique one hour outdoor yoga experience in the vineyard. $25. 6:30pm. Majestic Oak Winery, 13554 Mohler Rd., Grand Rapids. majesticoakwinery.com

FRIDAY, June 28

[country dance]

Country Line Dancing – Kick up your heels at TYC’s Country Line Dancing Night. Open to the public. $5. The Toledo Yacht Club, 3900 N Summit St. thetoledoyachtclub.com

SATURDAY, June 29

[floristry, festivals & fairs]

Lavender Fest – Local artisans, Kickback Toledo & Trip’n Biscuits, U-pick, Plant Sale and more. 10am-5pm. Also on Sunday, June 29, 10am-5pm. Luckey Road Lavender Farm, 19587 Luckey Rd., Pemberville. luckeylavender.com