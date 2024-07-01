July 2024 Calendar

WEDNESDAY, July 3

[street fairs, music]

Uptown Maumee Music Fest 2024 – Live music, food trucks, family fun and fireworks. 2-10pm. Also on Thursday, July 4, noon-11pm. Uptown Maumee, Conant St., Maumee. maumee.org

[festivals, fireworks]

BG Boom Festival and Fireworks – Live music, food trucks and fireworks. 4pm. Wood County Fairgrounds, 13800 West Poe Rd., Bowling Green. bgchamber.net

[baseball, fireworks]

Rock N Roll / Rock N Blast Fireworks Show: Mud Hens vs. Clippers – Join the Toledo Mud Hens for a post-game fireworks show. Hensville Live! will feature live music from Mister Breeze. $18-$26. 7:05pm. Fifth Third Field, 406 Washington St. hensvilletoledo.com

THURSDAY, July 4

[handicraft markets, coffee]

Handmade Market | Dock Side – Freight House Coffee Company is opening their 2nd Location with local artisans. 3-8pm. The Courtyard at The Docks, 26 Main St., Toledo. handmadehotspot.com

SATURDAY, July 6

[history]

Ship & Shore: The Ultimate Great Lakes History Day – Get full access to the National Museum of the Great Lakes before boarding the Sandpiper at 1 pm for a two-hour tour of the Maumee River. 10am-5pm. $0-$45. National Museum of the Great Lakes, 1701 Front St. nmgl.org

[special needs, outdoor recreation]

2024 Disabled and Proud Fest Outdoor Expo – Explore the Metroparks’ inclusive outdoor activities in an all-day event with food trucks, an all-abilities 3 vs. 3 wheelchair basketball tournament and more. 11am. Swan Creek Metropark, 4659 Airport Hwy. toledo.oh.gov

SUNDAY, July 7

[parties & reunions]

Toledo Elementary School Reunion – Back in the day style “1960-2000s” Alumni – Making history by bringing elementary school alumni together under one umbrella to fellowship with old classmates and meet new ones. $16. Noon. Tickets available on Eventbrite. Walbridge Park, 2761 Broadway St.

TUESDAY, July 9

[live music, food trucks]

Eats & Beats Food Truck Tuesdays – This popular community event features food trucks, live musicians in the park gazebo, free kids’ craft, craft vendors and local organizations. 5:30-8pm. Conrad Park, 798 Michigan Ave., Waterville. awaac.org

THURSDAY, July 11

[classic cars]

Cruisin’ the Point at Toledo Yacht Club – Bring your classic car, rat rod, vintage car, hot rod – Cars are open to all makes & models. Also on July 25. 6-8pm. Toledo Yacht Club, 3900 N Summit St. thetoledoyachtclub.com

[parks & gardens, jazz]

Jazz In The Garden – This season, once again, features some of the best regional artists. There will be food trucks on site. $5-$10. 6:30pm. Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Dr. metroparkstoledo.com

FRIDAY, July 12

[museums, golf]

Freighter Golf: Hole-in-One Challenge – Take a swing (or two!) on the custom built putting greens aboard the Col. James M. Schoonmaker Museum Ship. Included with Museum Ship admission. 10am-5pm. Also on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14. National Museum of the Great Lakes, 1701 Front St. nmgl.org

[author events]

Authors! with Kate Quinn

Kate Quinn will discuss her book, The Briar Club. Book is included in the ticket price. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $22. 7-8pm. Main Library., 325 N Michigan St. toledolibrary.org

SATURDAY, July 13

[festivals & fairs, history]

Frontier Fair – Vendors, games, food and prizes at the Sylvania Historical Village. 10am-5pm. Sylvania Historical Village, 5717 N. Main St., Sylvania.

[dance clubs]

Club Bubblegum: a modern pop dance party – Dance to modern pop hits and deep cuts at this themed dance night. $19.57. 8pm-midnight. Ottawa Tavern, 1817 Adams St. @ot.toledo

SUNDAY, July 14

[women]

3rd Annual Lean on Me Sis: Empowerment Brunch – Themed “Blossoming in Every Season,” this year’s luncheon features speakers Dejah Griffith, Richelle Watkins, President of the Zeta Alpha Omega Chapter and local DJ Stevie Matlock. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $35. Noon-3pm. Claude’s Prime Seafood, 5103 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg.

MONDAY, July 15

[talks & lectures]

Professor Katie Cline Discusses Taylor Swift – Professor Katie Cline will discuss Fandom in the US: Taylor Swift. 6:30pm. Juniper Brewing Company, 145 S. Main St., Bowling Green. @juniperbrew

THURSDAY, July 18

[gardening]

High Summer Herb Walk – Learn the identification, folklore and medicinal virtues of many common high summer plants. $20. 6-7:30pm. The 577 Foundations, 577 E. Front St., Perrysburg. 577foundation.org

[talks & lectures]

Pint Talk: You Insult My [Artificial] Intelligence – Think TED Talk but with beer, and local experts. Josiah Leinbach will dive into the world of everyday AI. 7-8pm. Quenched & Tempered Brewing Co., 1210 Jackson St. quenchedandtempered.com

FRIDAY, July 19

[fundraisers]

Poor Farm Palooza Fundraiser – This summer fundraiser features live music by Cheeseburgers in Paradise, delicious food by City Barbeque, a beer tent, side raffle prizes and rolling 50/50 drawing. $60-$65. 6-9pm. Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green. woodcountyhistory.org

SATURDAY, July 20

[farms]

Home Grown | Lucas County Farm Connection – A family-friendly event where all are welcome to learn, play and inspire forward progress for food production in our community. 10am-2pm. MacQueen Orchards, 7605 Garden Rd., Holland. lucasswcd.org

SUNDAY, July 21

[comedy, stand up]

Live Standup Comedy: Crumbley Cup Showcase – All Crumbley Cup Grand Champions perform showcase sets. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.$25-$150. 7:30pm. Great Black Swamp Brewing Co., 2250 Tedrow Rd.

TUESDAY, July 23

[health & wellness]

Kindred Heart Community Cancer Group and Sound Mind Behavioral Wellness Health Fair – This event promotes health awareness, provides valuable resources and empowers individuals to take charge of their well-being. 11am-2pm. Smith Park, 1009 Fernwood St.

WEDNESDAY, July 24

[health & wellness]

Rooted in Wellness Expo – This event brings together industry experts, health professionals and businesses to create an environment of learning, growth and healing. $65. 9am-4:30pm. Ward Pavilion at Wildwood Preserve Metropark, 4830 W. Central Ave. buchavida.com

THURSDAY, July 25

[yoga]

Community Yoga at Middlegrounds Metropark (Adults) – Join Downtown Yoga 419 for an all-levels gentle yoga flow at Middlegrounds Metropark. Registration is required. 6:30pm. Middlegrounds Metropark, 111 Ottawa St. metroparkstoledo.com. Free

[author events]

Authors! with David Ellis – David Ellis will discuss his book, The Best Lies. Book is included in the ticket price. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $24. 7-8pm. Main Library., 325 N Michigan St. toledolibrary.org

SATURDAY, July 27

[fundraisers]

Christmas in July Pet Photo Fundraiser – Get a framed pet picture with “Summer Santa” for a $10 donation to Mobile Meals. $10. Endless Pets & Supplies, 1546 W. Sylvania Ave. mobilemeals.org

SUNDAY, July 28

[paddleboarding]

No Kids Allowed: Stand Up Paddleboarding – Spend the afternoon learning stand up paddling basics then hone your new skills with paddleboard games. $35. Blue Creek Metropark, 7035 Providence St., Whitehouse. metroparkstoledo.com