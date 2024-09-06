Join Juneteeth NY Toledo for The Celebration of Black Kings

Juneteenth NY Toledo is hosting The Celebration Of Black Kings on Thursday, Sept. 12, 5 pm to 9 pm at the Toledo Club, 235 14th St.

During the celebration, the City of Toledo will recognize and honor 28 black men for the work they are doing in the community.

The celebration was inspired by the seven Kwanzaa Principles, Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity) and Imani (Faith).

“Inspired by the Kwanzaa Principles, this Awards Reception will honor and recognize the achievements of 28 Black Kings raising our nation from the community,” the Juneteenth NY Toledo wrote on the website.

The 2024 honorees include Lee Williams, Joseph Peterson, Tracy Knighten, Milt McIntyre, Truman Claytor, Willie Knighten, John Preston, Clarence Smith Jr., Elgin Rogers, Wakeso Peterson, Randall Parker, Rev Cedric Brock, Judge Ian English, John Glover, Edward Cook, Judge Myron Duhart, Dr. Calvin Burney Jr., Emilio Ramirez, Josh Williams, Larry Jones, James Gant, Maurice Morris, Ronald Rice, Richard Jackson, Roy Hodge, Victor Coleman, Lesean Shaw, Anthony Atkins and Shawn Mahone.

Tickets to the celebration can be purchased online. Tickets are $75 for 1 seat or $100 for 2 seats. Tables are also available for reservation for $500.

For more information on The Celebration of Black Kings, visit toledo.juneteenthnyworldwide.com/black-kings.