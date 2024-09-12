Friday, September 13, 2024
Home Curtain Call “Impractical Jokers” Star Joe Gatto To Headline The Stranahan

“Impractical Jokers” Star Joe Gatto To Headline The Stranahan

By Leslie Anne Shore
Joe Gatto Stranahan
Photo provided via The Stranahan Theatre.

Get ready for a night full of laughter. “Impractical Jokers” star Joe Gatto is coming to The Stranahan Theatre.

The actor and comedian will perform at The Stranahan Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 15, 7 pm for his “Let’s Get Into It” tour.

Comedian and movie producer Mark Jigarjian will open the show.

The show will feature all-new material from Gatto.

Gatto is known for roles in both “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” He has performed in major venues around the world, including Madison Square Garden and the O2 Arena.

RELATED: UT Instructor Julia LaBay Showcases Art at Owens Community College

Currently, Gatto hosts the “Two Cool Moms” podcasts on the iHeart Radio Podcast Network. 

He is also dedicated to animal rescue, his non-profit Gatto Pups and Friends is located in Long Island, New York.

Doors open at 6 pm for the stand-up comedy show. Tickets start at $25.

Post-show Meet & Greet tickets are also available for $104. Meet & Greet tickets do not include the show ticket.

For more information on Joe Gatto’s “Let’s Get Into It” tour or to purchase tickets, visit stranahantheater.com/event/joe-gatto-lets-get-into-it/stranahan-theater/toledo-ohio.

Get ready for a night full of laughter. “Impractical Jokers” star Joe Gatto is coming to The Stranahan Theatre.

The actor and comedian will perform at The Stranahan Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 15, 7 pm for his “Let’s Get Into It” tour.

Comedian and movie producer Mark Jigarjian will open the show.

The show will feature all-new material from Gatto.

Gatto is known for roles in both “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” He has performed in major venues around the world, including Madison Square Garden and the O2 Arena.

- Advertisement -

RELATED: UT Instructor Julia LaBay Showcases Art at Owens Community College

Currently, Gatto hosts the “Two Cool Moms” podcasts on the iHeart Radio Podcast Network. 

He is also dedicated to animal rescue, his non-profit Gatto Pups and Friends is located in Long Island, New York.

Doors open at 6 pm for the stand-up comedy show. Tickets start at $25.

Post-show Meet & Greet tickets are also available for $104. Meet & Greet tickets do not include the show ticket.

For more information on Joe Gatto’s “Let’s Get Into It” tour or to purchase tickets, visit stranahantheater.com/event/joe-gatto-lets-get-into-it/stranahan-theater/toledo-ohio.

Previous article
2024 Momentum Festival Begins Friday Sept. 19
Next article
Reel Appeal: The Maumee Film Festival is Back
Leslie Anne Shore
Leslie Anne Shore

Recent Articles

Explore

Magazines

© 2024 Toledo City Paper. All Rights Reserved. Website development by Web Publisher PRO