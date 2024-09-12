“Impractical Jokers” Star Joe Gatto To Headline The Stranahan

Get ready for a night full of laughter. “Impractical Jokers” star Joe Gatto is coming to The Stranahan Theatre.

The actor and comedian will perform at The Stranahan Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 15, 7 pm for his “Let’s Get Into It” tour.

Comedian and movie producer Mark Jigarjian will open the show.

The show will feature all-new material from Gatto.

Gatto is known for roles in both “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” He has performed in major venues around the world, including Madison Square Garden and the O2 Arena.

Currently, Gatto hosts the “Two Cool Moms” podcasts on the iHeart Radio Podcast Network.

He is also dedicated to animal rescue, his non-profit Gatto Pups and Friends is located in Long Island, New York.

Doors open at 6 pm for the stand-up comedy show. Tickets start at $25.

Post-show Meet & Greet tickets are also available for $104. Meet & Greet tickets do not include the show ticket.

For more information on Joe Gatto’s “Let’s Get Into It” tour or to purchase tickets, visit stranahantheater.com/event/joe-gatto-lets-get-into-it/stranahan-theater/toledo-ohio.