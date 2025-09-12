Health Notes September 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

LGBTQ+ Wellness Group – September Date

Meet new friends and build wellness skills at the LGBTQ+ Wellness Group on Thursday, September 11, from 6:30 to 8 pm at Harbor in Toledo. This welcoming, monthly gathering offers a mix of activities—from yoga and interview tips to terrarium building and potlucks—designed to support health and community connection. Open to all who want to relax, learn and grow in a fun, supportive space. Harbor, 4334 Secor Rd harbor.org/lgbtq-wellness-connection

Ignite Your Passion for Wellness Expo

Explore natural health and wellness at the Ignite Your Passion for Wellness Expo on Tuesday, September 23, from 4-8 pm at Birchwood Meadow Event Venue, 10 Turtle Creek Circle, Swanton, with an afterparty from 8-9 pm. Enjoy inspiring speakers, hands-on demonstrations, wellness vendors, healthy food and swag bags. $75. igniteyourpassionforwellness.com

Reiki Level 1 Training

Gain self-healing skills with Reiki Level 1 certification on September 13 & 20, 10 am–2 pm at Ordinary Pioneer, 6901 Providence St, Whitehouse. Learn energy work, the 5 Reiki precepts, and hands-on techniques. Bring a notebook, writing utensil and a special object. Facilitated by Reiki Master Paul Narus. Registration closes September 6. [email protected] or 567-246-9229.

Rooted in Wellness Expo

Explore holistic health at the Rooted in Wellness Expo, Saturday, September 6, 9 am–4:30 pm at Ward Pavilion, Wildwood Metropark, 4830 Central Ave.Learn from expert speakers on topics like gut health, hormones, fascia release, metabolism, immunity and healing foods. With over 30 vendors, hands-on demonstrations and a nourishing lunch, this immersive event offers inspiration, guidance and practical tools for a healthier lifestyle. Tickets: $75. buchuvida.com/new-events