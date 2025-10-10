Health Notes October 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Online Resource for Alcohol and Cannabis Safety

The Ohio Department of Commerce has launched a new online resource to help adults make safe, informed choices when using alcohol or cannabis. Available at com.ohio.gov/responsibility, the site offers educational materials, tools, and guidance to promote responsible consumption while ensuring compliance with state laws.

Through the Division of Liquor Control and Ohio Liquor (OHLQ), the resource features drink calculators, cocktail recipes, nonalcoholic alternatives and tips to prevent underage drinking. It also includes guidance from the Division of Cannabis Control, stressing the importance of consulting medical professionals, not mixing cannabis with alcohol and securely storing products. Public safety reminders highlight that driving impaired or using cannabis in public remains illegal. “This resource reflects our commitment to empowering Ohioans with the knowledge they need to make safe, informed decisions,” said Division Superintendent Jackie DeGenova. For more information, call the Department of Commerce at 614-466-3636.

Building Connections for Adults 18+

Lucas County’s Board of Developmental Disabilities’ Common Ground and Friend Network invites those 18 and older to join their monthly social skills group, designed to foster lasting friendships and meaningful connections. The next session is on Tuesday, October 14 from 5:30–7:30 pm at Sylvania’s Centennial Terrace.

Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month, providing a supportive space for

adults to connect, share experiences and develop social skills in a welcoming environment. For questions or more information, participants can contact their Service and Support Specialist or reach out to Deborah Tyree via email: [email protected].

Tarot Tea Party Offers Intuitive Guidance and Community Connection

Discover insight and connection at the Tarot Tea Party, Friday, October 17 from 6–7:30 pm, 6901 Providence St. in Whitehouse. Hosted by Narus, this unique gathering invites participants to enjoy tea while receiving an intuitive group reading. A tarot and oracle card pull for each attendee will provide personal guidance and shared discussion about energies and opportunities. Free. Visit ordinarypioneer.com/gift-economy.