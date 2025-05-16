Health Notes May 2025

Sound Journey with Jeremy and Nancy

Celebrate 14 years of global Sound Journeys with a powerful evening of sound and stillness. Experience deep relaxation as you’re immersed in a meditative soundscape created with gongs, handpan, didgeridoo, crystal bowls, and more. Guided by Jeremy Arndt and Nancy Grzeszak of Settle into Stillness, this sound bath invites inner peace and healing through intentional vibration and conscious rest. No experience with yoga or meditation is required—just come as you are and let the sound carry you. Sunday, May 4, 6–7:30 pm. Tickets: $50. Harmony In Life, 5747 Main St, Sylvania.

Drop-in Healing Hours

Experience a variety of healing modalities in a welcoming, open space. Enjoy Tarot with Paul Narus, Reiki with Kaitlin Crawford, and Tai Chi with Linda Myers—all available first-come-first-serve, no appointment needed. Simply sign up when you arrive. These offerings are gifted to the community, with optional donations welcomed. Thursday, Apr. 17 & May 15, 6–8 pm. Ordinary Pioneer, 6901 Providence St, Whitehouse.

Spill the Tea on Self-Love – A Tea Party for Women Ages 13+

Celebrate self-love in a supportive space with tea, treats, and conversation. This afternoon gathering, hosted by The Ability Center in partnership with Disability Empowher Network, invites women ages 13 and up to connect, reflect, and empower one another. Registration required. Friday, May 16, 5–6:30 pm. The Ability Center. 5605 Monroe St, Sylvania. abilitycenter.org. 419.885.5733.