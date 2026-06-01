Health Notes June 2026

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Global Running Day 5K Set

The Toledo Roadrunners Club, in partnership with Metroparks Toledo, will host a Global Running Day 5K on Wednesday, June 3 at 6:30pm at Swan Creek Preserve Metropark. The paved course is accessible for all ages and ability levels. The event includes a timed run, along with water, snacks and giveaways at the finish. $10. 4094 Glendale Ave.

Yoga with the Butterflies

Step into the warm greenhouse for Yoga with the Butterflies, at The Butterfly House in Whitehouse. Surrounded by butterflies, lush greenery and humid, sunlit air. $15 per person. Thursday, June 11, 8:30 am. The Butterfly House, 11455 Obee Rd., Whitehouse. wheelerfarms.com

Tai Chi Along the River

Find balance and fresh air with Wellness by the Boat: Tai Chi at the National Museum of the Great Lakes. This free 45-minute session invites participants to slow down with gentle, flowing movements in the scenic Cliffs Great Lakes Maritime Park beside the historic Col. James M. Schoonmaker. For all fitness levels. Saturday, June 13, 10 am. 1701 Front St. nmgl.org/event/wellness-by-the-boat-tai-chi-june13/

Let’s Get Moving: 5th Year Anniversary Celebration

The City of Toledo celebrates five years of its Let’s Get Moving initiative with a morning of fitness, wellness and connection. Enjoy a guided community walk, health resources, activities for all ages and opportunities to engage with local organizations dedicated to healthy living. Free and open to the public. Walbridge Park, 2761 Broadway St. Saturday, June 27, 9 am – 12 pm. toledo.oh.gov/events/lets-get-moving-2026-anniversary-party