Health Notes June 2025

Yoga by the Boat

The National Museum of the Great Lakes hosts Yoga by the Boat, a serene outdoor yoga series held alongside the historic Col. James M. Schoonmaker in partnership with Parting Clouds Yoga. Open to all ages and skill levels, classes take place on select Saturdays – June 7, July 12, and July 26 – from 9 to 10 am on the Museum’s waterfront grounds. Participants are encouraged to bring their own mats and enjoy a peaceful morning of movement. Registration is $15 per class. Details and sign-up available at nmgl.org/events.

Family Resource Day at Perrysburg Rotary Park

Nationwide Children’s Hospital – Toledo invites families to a free community event on Saturday, June 7 at Perrysburg Rotary Community Park. Local organizations will offer resources and information for children of all ages and abilities, with on-site service providers available to speak with parents and caregivers. Enjoy family-friendly games, crafts, food trucks and a free raffle entry for each attendee. Free and open to the public. Perrysburg Rotary Community Park, 26302 Fort Meigs Rd, Perrysburg. Community Resource Fair on Facebook.

Freeform Dance

Join us for Freeform Dance on Sunday, June 29, from 5 to 6:30 pm at Handmade Toledo, 1717 Adams Street. This sacred, monthly gathering invites you to connect with your inner self through movement, music and creativity. Led by Intuitive Mystic Joni Johnson, the dance is a unique, guided journey with no right or wrong way to move. Each session is a different experience, opening space for self-exploration and healing. Cost: $20. Tickets & Info: shophandmadetoledo.com

Community Day at Perrysburg Rotary Park

Glass City SOULstice Yoga Festival

Yogaja Yoga presents the free Glass City SOULstice Yoga Festival on Friday, June 20, from 5:45 AM to 7:30 pm at Glass City Metropark Pavilion. Enjoy outdoor yoga classes for all levels, park excursions, and a wellness marketplace. Bring your mat and drop in anytime. facebook.com/events/1217227810067588