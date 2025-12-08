Health Notes December 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Hips & Sips Social – Dance the Night Away

Shake off the week and join Hips & Sips, a lively evening of social dancing at the Monclova Community Center. Begin with a brief lesson in basic social dance steps, then enjoy open dance time to great tunes. No partner? No problem- everyone is welcome to mix and match on the floor. Saturday, Dec. 13 – 6:30 to 8 pm. Monclova Community Center, East Wing, 8115 Monclova Road, Monclova. 419-827-3221.

Attitude of Gratitude – Workshop on Mindful Appreciation

Discover the transformative power of gratitude at Attitude of Gratitude, a hands-on workshop led by Risa Beth Cohen, M.S.Ed. Through guided story-sharing and a simple gratitude meditation, participants explore how thankfulness can enhance happiness, well-being and emotional connection. This intimate class fosters reflection, mindfulness and community. Thursday, Dec. 11 – 6 to 8 pm. The 577 Foundation, 577 East Front St., Perrysburg. 419-874-4174. 577foundation.org.

Candy Cane Course – Festive 5K & 12K Run

Get into the holiday spirit with the annual Candy Cane Course, a Christmas-themed 5K/12K at the University of Toledo. This family-friendly event features chip-timing with live results, festive treats at the finish line, free photos and fun awards. Participants receive a designer shirt, custom bib, and an exclusive finisher medal. Kids 12 and under can enjoy youth pricing or join the untimed Kid’s Dash with a specially crafted medal. Sunday, Dec. 21 – 9am, University of Toledo, 2801 W. Bancroft St., Toledo. 800-586-5336. ut.candycanecourse.com