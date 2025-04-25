Health Notes April 2025

Pickleball Classes and Leagues at Toledo Pickle

Toledo Pickle Company offers a variety of pickleball classes and leagues for all skill levels. From beginner clinics to advanced drills focusing on tactical skills, there’s something for everyone. You can join fun leagues like the Silly Pickles Ladder League or take specialized classes like Advanced Kitchen Skills. They also offer youth programs like Little Gherkin Intro to Pickleball. Whether you’re new to the game or looking to improve, Toledo Pickle has a class or league for you. 1030 Water St. toledopickle.com

Cannabis Service Center Launched by Ohio Division of Cannabis Control

The Ohio Division of Cannabis Control has introduced the Cannabis Service Center (CSC) to assist consumers, patients and licensees with inquiries related to cannabis regulations. The CSC will provide case management, focusing on licensing, compliance and general cannabis questions. Future expansions may include a licensee portal and additional resources. For support, reach the CSC at 833-464-6627 or via email. For more information, visit Ohio Department of Commerce.

Gentle Yoga for Grief

Join Hospice of Northwest Ohio for Gentle Yoga for Grief on Friday, April 11, from 10 – 11am in Toledo, OH. This compassionate class is designed to support individuals coping with grief, offering a peaceful environment to nurture the body and mind through gentle yoga. Whether you’re new to yoga or experienced, this class provides a safe space to heal. Additional sessions are available. 800 South Detroit Ave. hospicenwo.org