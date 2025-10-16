Halloween in the 419

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

From haunted tours to rooftop parties, creepy cocktails to chilling performances, northwest Ohio is alive with frightful fun this October. Whether you’re hunting ghosts in historic buildings, sipping “boo-ze” at pop-up bars, or dancing the night away in costume, there’s no shortage of eerie excitement across Toledo and beyond. Mark your calendars, summon your courage and dive into the region’s spookiest season yet — if you dare.

THUR, Oct. 9 – SAT, Nov. 1

Hellwether: A Halloween pop-up in the Underground at Toledo Spirits

Featuring spooky cocktails, seasonal brews, haunted tours, and chilling themed fun.

Toledo Spirits Company, 1301 N. Summit St.

Downtown Sylvania Haunted Brew Tour

Discover Sylvania’s dark and eerie past on a guided Main Street walking tour with Upside Brewing and Heritage Sylvania, featuring historical tales, mysterious stories, and two DORA beverages. Ticketed.

Upside Brewing, 5692 Main St., Sylvania

FRI, Oct. 10 – FRI, Oct. 31

Halloween Movie Series

Free Halloween movies on Friday nights and Saturday mornings.

Maumee Indoor Theater, 601 Conant St., Maumee

FRI, Oct 10 – SUN, Oct. 12

The Rocky Horror Show – Live

3B Productions stages the cult-classic musical. Ticketed.

Maumee Indoor Theater, 601 Conant St., Maumee

FRI, Oct 10 and FRI, Oct. 17

Haunted Collingwood

Take a spine-tingling guided tour through the historic Collingwood Arts Center, exploring the eerie halls of one of Ohio’s most haunted landmarks. Ticketed.

Collingwood Arts Center, 2413 Collingwood Blvd.

SAT, Oct. 11 – THUR, Oct. 30

Haunted Waterville Tours

Haunted Waterville Tours lead guests through the town’s eerie streets and historic sites, sharing chilling tales and ghostly legends. Ticketed.

Robbins House, 114 S River Rd, Waterville

SUN, Oct. 12

Create a Spooky Terrarium – “Cemetarium” at Copper Moon Studio

Create your own “Cemetarium” at The Green Crow’s spooky TERROR-arium workshop, a beginner-friendly, 60-minute session where you’ll build a self-sustaining Halloween-themed terrarium. Ticketed.

Copper Moon Studio, 8007 Airport Hwy., Holland

THUR, Oct. 16

Witches Walk

Visit Downtown Perrysburg shops and eateries for some adult trick or treating, specialty cocktails, and more.

Downtown Perrysburg, Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg

FRI, Oct. 17

Toe Tag Party

Enjoy a 21+ toe tag–themed Halloween party featuring costume contests, adult trick-or-treating, ghost stories, paranormal investigations, psychic readings, and plenty of spooky fun, food, and drinks. Ticketed.

Olive’s On Main, 5627 Main St., Sylvania

FRI, Oct. 17 – SAT, Oct. 18

Ghosts of Providence

Encounter spirits from the ghost town of Providence on this guided lantern tour. Ticketed.

Providence Metropark, 13827 US 24 West, Grand Rapids

FRI, Oct. 17 – SAT, Oct. 25

Eerie Manor Tours

Explore over 30 hauntingly decorated rooms during Eerie Manor Tours at the Manor House.

Wildwood Preserve Metropark, 5100 W. Central Avenue

SAT, Oct. 18

Nightmare on Adams Street 2

Join the Halloween fun at Georgjz419 for a thrilling night of dancing, costumes, and spooky entertainment.

Georgjz419, 1205 Adams St.

Downtown Zombie Crawl

Join District 419 and your favorite bars for a 21+ night of creepy costumes, music, drink specials, and a true downtown pub crawl experience!

Various Locations

Haunted Yacht Club Tours

Join a Haunted History Tour of the Toledo Yacht Club featuring a one-hour guided walk through the historic facility, ghost stories from members, a look at rare artifacts, and one included beverage. Ticketed.

The Toledo Yacht Club, 3900 N. Summit St.

SUN, Oct. 19 – THUR, Oct. 30

Planetarium Show: SPOOKY SPACE

Celebrate Halloween with a cosmic twist as you explore spooky space phenomena—like ghostly nebulae and vampire stars—followed by public stargazing, weather permitting.

Bowling Green State University, 1001 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green

WED, Oct. 22

Adventure Spirits Halloween Door Rounds

Create festive door rounds while enjoying a drink.

Adventure Spirits Distilling, 10907 Waterville St., Whitehouse

Spirits + Spirits: Paranormal Investigation

Experience Toledo Spirits Company’s Spooktacular Paranormal Investigation, a chilling evening of ghostly exploration and haunted history led by Boo Productions Paranormal. Ticketed.

Toledo Spirits, 1301 N. Summit St.

FRI, Oct. 24

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

Toledo Ballet’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow returns with hauntingly beautiful choreography and a chilling retelling of Ichabod Crane’s fateful encounter with the Headless Horseman. Ticketed.

The Valentine Theatre, 410 Adams St.

Culture Clash Halloween Bash!

Enjoy a night of live music, spooky fun, and tasty eats at Culture Clash’s Halloween Bash featuring bands, a food truck, a costume contest, and spooky trivia.

Culture Clash Records, 912 Monroe St.

SAT, Oct. 25

Haunted Trolley Tour & Live Music

Take a haunted trolley ride through Milan with The Golden Limousine International Trolley Bus, where chilling ghost stories and spine-tingling history bring the city’s supernatural past to life. Ticketed.

The Owl, Morning ’til Night, 9 W. Main St., Milan, MI

Halloween Bash

Live performances, a costume contest, games, and more festive fun.

Frog City’s Finest, 5120 Woodville Rd., Northwood

Adult Magic Show

Enjoy an evening of spellbinding magic and festive drinks at Toledo Spirits’ Tricks and Drinks Show, featuring four talented magicians and a special Halloween-themed color-changing cocktail. Ticketed.

Toledo Spirits Company, 1301 N. Summit St.

Big Band Halloween Dance Party ft. Night Session

Dance the night away with Night Session Big Band at a lively Halloween-themed event.

Paulette’s Studio of Dance, 4853 Monroe St.

Northside Booking Presents Halloween Party & Live Music

Costume contest and live performances by Squish, Horselover, Diet Smiles and Dreggtooth.

Ottawa Tavern, 1817 Adams St.

Hocus Pocus Movie Screening

Enjoy a special screening of the Halloween classic Hocus Pocus.

River Raisin Centre for the Arts, 114 S. Monroe St., Monroe, MI

Black Veil Ball

Step into the shadows for Perrysburg’s annual adult Halloween party at the Boat Docks, featuring live music from 2 Left Missing, themed cocktails, a costume contest, and a night of gothic glamour by the river.

Perrysburg Public Boat Dock (Hood Park), 105 W. Front St., Perrysburg

BTS Halloween Costume Party

Get ready for a spooktacular night of music, dancing, and Halloween fun at this lively costume party!

Beauty Therapy Supply & Salon, 3312 Glanzman Rd.

Twerk or Treat

A high-energy Halloween party featuring music, dancing, and festive vibes. TIcketed.

1032 W, Sylvania Ave.

SUN, Oct. 26

Rossford Halloween Parade

Watch Rossford’s favorite hometown parade.

Veterans Park, 100 Hannum Ave., Rossford

MON, Oct. 27

Halloween Terrarium Class

Create your own spooky, living work of art at the Halloween Terrarium Workshop with Lovely Littles Living Things, where you’ll learn the history of terrariums and craft your own to take home.

Adventure Spirits Distilling, 10901 Waterville St., Whitehouse

THUR, Oct. 30

Witches Brew Walk

Grab your broomsticks and your coven for a spellbinding night of Halloween fun in Downtown Sylvania!

Upside Brewing, 5692 Main St., Sylvania

Gothic Creole Dinner

Experience a hauntingly elegant evening at Registry Bistro, where Southern soul and Gothic allure collide over a Creole-inspired feast and mysterious craft cocktails. Reservations are required.

Registry Bistro, 144 N. Superior St.

FRI, Oct. 31

The Heights Rooftop Halloween Party

Join The Heights for a rooftop Halloween bash filled with spooky beats, signature cocktails, happy hour specials, and a thrilling costume contest!

The Heights Toledo, 444 N. Summit St.

The Official Halloween Bar Crawl

Grab your boo crew and hit the town for a night of killer costumes, creepy cocktails, and unforgettable bar-hopping fun!

Ye Olde Cock n Bull, 9 N. Huron St.

Toledo Official Halloween Bar Crawl

Goblins, witches, vampires, and party lovers take over the city’s hottest bars and venues!

Whiskey Red Saloon, 505 Jefferson Ave.

Papa’s Tavern Halloween Bash with Steel Lily

Costume contest, chili and live music.

Papa’s Tavern, 1328 Liberty St.

Ozzy Osbourne Diary of A Madman Tribute

Rock out with 15 bands paying tribute to Ozzy Osbourne. Benefitting the Parkinson’s Foundation of Northwest Ohio.

Frankie’s Toledo, 308 Main St.

RealTalkTv Halloween Bash ft. Raq Baby

Featuring headliner Raq Baby, with epic costumes and live music. Ticketed.

The Palace, 1260 W Alexis Rd.

The Vampire Circus

Featuring world-class performers in a spellbinding mix of theater, dance, and acrobatics. Ticketed. Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd

Toledo’s Best Halloween Weekend Bar Crawl

Join Toledo’s Best Halloween Bar Crawl for a night of spooky fun, epic costumes, and nonstop partying. Ticketed.

Various locations.

FRI, Oct. 31 and SAT, NOV. 1

HAXAN! Hallowtide Sabbath 2025

Toledo’s first full-scale immersive haunted experience, set inside a real Victorian funeral home. Ticketed.

Mortuary Manor, 2907 Lagrange St.

SAT, Nov. 1

Samhain Festival

A celebration of Irish heritage, music, food and beer.

Quenched & Tempered Brewing Co. Taproomm, 1210 Jackson St.

Ination Halloween @ Frankie’s

Immerse yourself in a night of dark alternative dance powered by the area’s most legendary curators of counterculture.

Frankie’s Toledo, 308 Main St.

Halloween Show & Costume Contest @Georgjz419

Keep the Halloween spirit alive at Georgjz419’s Halloween Costume Contest.

Georgjz419, 1205 Adams St.0

