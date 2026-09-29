Halloween Guide 2026

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Halloween in Toledo is more than costumes and candy – it’s a whole season of spooky fun. From witches’ walks and fall markets to haunted tours, pumpkin displays and Halloween cruises, there’s something for every kind of Halloween lover. Grab your favorite ghouls and get ready to explore all the tricks, treats and frights Toledo has to offer.

Ghost Tours: Cemeteries and Battlefields

Woodlawn Cemetery and Arboretum

Despite the end of the season of guided tours at Woodlawn, you can still take a self-guided tour to see the graves of iconic Toledoans like the Libbeys, Secors and Reynolds. There are also other self-guided themed tours, including artists and architects, beer barons and women of Woodlawn.

woodlawntour.com, 1502 W. Central Ave., 419-472-2186, Monday – Friday 9 am – 4:30 pm, Saturday 9 am – noon.

Historic Woodland Cemetery

To go on a self-guided tour, a booklet featuring a map and information on 55 notable gravesites at Woodland can be found at the Monroe County Museum, River Raisin National Battlefield Park Visitor Center, Ellis Library & Reference Center and Roselawn Memorial Park cemetery office.

438 Jerome St., Monroe, MI, 734-384-8430, open daily 7 am – 9 pm.

Garrison Ghost Walk

Take a 90-minute tour of Fort Meigs at night, guided only by lanterns. Hear stories of paranormal activities happening on the battlefield and you might just be lucky enough to see some yourself. Tickets can be purchased at shop.fortmeigs.org/products/ghost-walk.

29100 W. River Rd., Perrysburg, tours are October 16, 17, 23 and 24, with doors opening at 6:30 pm.

Haunted Waterville Tours

Take 90 minutes out of your day to meet with a ghost hunter or a medium in the Robbins House Museum, then head outside, board a horse-drawn trolley and hear more stories about the hauntings around Waterville.

watervillehistory.org/haunted-waterville-tours, 114 S River Rd., Waterville, tours are October 1, 8, 17, 22 and 31 with tours starting at 5:15, 6, 6:45, 7:30 and 8:15 pm.

Haunted Houses and Mazes

Cedar Point HalloWeekends

1 Cedar Point Dr., Sandusky

419-627-2350

Through November 1



Kid Friendly Times: 11am-7pm. Non-scary fall fun, pumpkin decorating, craft areas, corn and hay mazes

Scary Hours: 6pm-midnight. Scary fall fun, scare zones, haunted houses, haunted mazes, roaming scare actors and spooky entertainment. A No-Boo necklace can be purchased that signals outdoor scare actors to steer clear (but the necklaces will not work indoors, so be mindful).

Distracted Haunted House

1234 N Main St., Bowling Green

419-972-1315

Through November 7 *select dates only view facebook

7-11:30pm Friday and Saturdays with select Sundays

This haunted house will leave you with a heart pounding experience, filled with high impact frights.

Panic in the Pines

3525 N Bolander Rd., Genoa

419-461-1298

October 4-November 1 Only Sundays 8pm-10pm

This Farm will take you through three haunts: hayride, trail and woods. Board the hayride to go to the back of the woods. Then take the trail and go through a series of clowns and circus misfits. Afterward, roam the woods where abandoned asylum residents reside.

The Haunted Hydro

1333 Tiffin St., Fremont

October 3-November 1 7-11pm Fridays and Saturdays 7-10pm Sundays

This is a fully immersive haunted environment full of wooden trails, old industrial spaces and high intensity scenes. Become an extreme participant and encounter more terror.

Ghostly Manor Thrill Center

3319 Milan Rd., Sandusky

419-626-4467

Open at noon every day year round with varying closing times.

At the thrill center you can roller skate, go through an escape room, get scared in the ghostly manor haunted house, play laser tag, jump in the bounce house, play mini golf and go through the 7D multisensory battle in the XD dark ride theater.

Field of Fear

3001 S Crissey Rd, Monclova

Through November 1 Fridays and Saturdays 7-11pm; Thursdays and Sundays 7-10pm

Come through the haunted corn maze, visiting war torn wastelands, twisted campgrounds, blood soaked backwoods and a clown infested maze.





Pumpkin Patch Roundup

Trabbic Family Pumpkin Farm

From farm animals to rides and fresh cider and donuts, pumpkins aren’t the only things you’ll find at Trabbic Family Pumpkin Farm.

1560 E. Sterns Rd., Erie, MI

734-848-4049

10am-7pm Tuesday-Sunday

Gust Brother’s Pumpkin Farm

Head out to this you-pick pumpkin patch for your fall display or check out their flower gardens where you can build your own bouquet.

13639 Mulberry Rd., Ottawa Lake, MI

517-486-2237

9am-7pm daily

Fleitz Pumpkin Farm

At Fleitz, you can get lost in the corn maze and hop on the hayride and then pick out the perfect pumpkin.

7133 Seaman Rd., Oregon

419-836-7613

10am-7pm daily

Spooky Season, One Nail at a Time

From Pennywise to Beetlejuice, Bratt Salon’s Madi Mandelka is turning tiny canvases into creepy Halloween masterpieces

For some, Halloween means elaborate costumes, scary movies and haunted houses. For others, the celebration starts a little closer to home right at their fingertips.

At Bratt Salon in Maumee, nail tech and hairstylist Madi Mandelka has seen plenty of spooky creativity walk through her salon chair this year. And while ghosts, spiders and other classic Halloween designs never seem to disappear, her clients are taking things a little darker this season. “Horror themes are definitely taking over more than cute and spooky this year,” Mandelka said. That means plenty of inspiration from the horror genre, with clients looking to turn their favorite creepy characters and movies into miniature works of art. Mandelka’s own recent creations include a Pennywise nail, which she calls the “coolest and creepiest” design she has made this year and a Beetlejuice inspired set that was one of her favorites to create.

Her clients have also proven they aren’t afraid to get creative or downright unusual. One of the wildest requests Mandelka has received was a Bride of Chucky inspired set featuring Tiffany’s signature corset and, well, a little extra anatomy. But when it comes to unusual requests, she isn’t easily shocked. “I haven’t yet gotten a picture that I was weirded out by or couldn’t accomplish,” she said. That confidence comes in handy when working on Halloween nail art, where some of the most intimidating designs are also the smallest. Faces can be particularly challenging to recreate on a tiny nail, while blood splatter, despite looking deceptively simple, requires careful placement to keep it from looking too perfect.

Mandelka relies heavily on her liner brushes to create those fine, realistic details. Depending on the design, length and intricacy of the nails, an elaborate Halloween set can take two to two and a half hours. Madi said, “the time is part of the fun.”

“I adore when people bring me crazy designs or insist on their nail art,” she said. That enthusiasm has helped make Halloween a favorite season for her and her clients. Even people who don’t traditionally dress up can find a way to participate. “I think Halloween is the best because it gives our peers a chance to dress up or be someone that they wouldn’t typically be 24 hours of the day,” Mandelka said. “My office-job workers love to express their love for Halloween through their nail art.”

1 of 5

Mandelka has been doing nails since she was 16, first working from home before earning her license in 2025. Her love of the salon industry started early, inspired by watching her stepmother work in a salon and seeing how she made people feel beautiful.

Today, Mandelka enjoys the connections she makes with her clients just as much as the art itself. A busy mom of four, she spends her free time as a self-described homebody, exploring parks with her husband and children.

When it comes to her own Halloween style, however, she’s not playing it safe. If she could wear one Halloween set forever, she already knows exactly what she’d choose: “The most goriest of sets!” And there are still a couple of designs on her Halloween wish list, a detailed SAW set or a Terrifier themed creation.

For Mandelka, the perfect Halloween nail isn’t necessarily the cutest one. Sometimes, the more twisted, bloody and bold, the better.

After all, Halloween only comes once a year. Why not wear the horror on your hands?

To book with Madi contact her either on Facebook/Instagram @beautybymadi27 or call Bratt Salon & Spa. 122 W Wayne St., Maumee. 419-794-1422

Halloween Movies

12 Best Halloween Movies to Watch This October: From Cozy Classics to Scary Favorites

Halloween is the perfect excuse to curl up with a cozy classic, revisit a childhood favorite or turn off the lights for a genuinely terrifying horror movie. Whether you prefer witches and talking cats, nostalgic Halloween specials or masked killers and supernatural scares, there’s a movie for every kind of Halloween fan. We’ve rounded up some of the best Halloween movies to add to your October watchlist, from cutesy and cozy favorites to spooky classics and downright scary films. Plus, if you’d rather experience Halloween on the big screen, there are several local screenings and new movies arriving in theaters this October.

Cutesy & cozy

Not every Halloween movie needs to leave you hiding under a blanket. These picks bring plenty of Halloween spirit without going too heavy on the scares. They’re perfect for a family movie night, a cozy evening at home or anyone who prefers pumpkins and magic to nightmares.

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

Family / Comedy / Halloween

As Halloween approaches, Linus becomes convinced that the Great Pumpkin is real and will visit the sincerest pumpkin patch on Halloween night. While his friends dress up and go trick-or-treating, Linus waits patiently in the pumpkin patch with Sally, hoping to finally meet the mysterious holiday figure. Meanwhile, Charlie Brown struggles to enjoy Halloween after receiving nothing but rocks while trick-or-treating, and Snoopy takes on his own imaginative Halloween adventure. Through a night of costumes, candy and disappointment, the Peanuts gang discovers that Halloween is about more than just getting treats.

Hocus Pocus

Fantasy / Family / Halloween Comedy

On Halloween night in Salem, Massachusetts, Max Dennison accidentally brings the Sanderson sisters, three wicked witches, who were executed centuries ago back from the dead. With only one night to stop them, Max teams up with his little sister Dani, his crush Allison and a magical talking cat named Binx. As the witches set out to regain their powers and become young again, the group must find a way to send them back to the afterlife before sunrise or Salem’s children could be in serious trouble.

Halloweentown

Fantasy / Family / Halloween Comedy

Marnie Piper is a teenage girl who is fascinated by everything magical, much to the disapproval of her strict mother. But on Halloween night, Marnie discovers that magic is more than just a story when she secretly follows her grandmother to the mysterious town of Halloweentown. Filled with witches, ghosts and all kinds of supernatural creatures, the town is threatened by a dark force that could destroy it. With the help of her grandmother and her siblings, Marnie must embrace her magical abilities and uncover the truth before Halloweentown and everyone she loves is lost forever.

The Addams Family

Comedy / Fantasy / Family

The strange and wonderfully spooky Addams family embraces everything that most people find frightening, from creepy mansions to bizarre family traditions. When a long-lost relative suddenly appears, the family is pulled into a mysterious scheme that threatens to disrupt their unusual way of life. Filled with dark humor, eccentric characters and plenty of Halloween-worthy style, The Addams Family is a fun choice for viewers who like their spooky season with a side of comedy.

Spooky classics

If you want something darker than a family Halloween movie but aren’t quite ready for nonstop terror, these spooky classics are a great middle ground. Expect ghosts, supernatural mysteries, witches and plenty of eerie atmosphere.

Beetlejuice

Fantasy / Comedy / Horror

After Barbara and Adam Maitland unexpectedly die in an accident, they find themselves stuck haunting their beloved home. When a strange new family moves in and completely changes the house, the ghostly couple tries everything they can to scare them away. Desperate for help, they summon Beetlejuice, a mischievous and unpredictable spirit who promises to get rid of the new residents. But when Beetlejuice’s chaotic plans put everyone in danger, the Maitlands and the family’s daughter, Lydia, must find a way to stop him before he takes over their lives and the entire house.

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

Horror / Mystery / Fantasy

In the quiet village of Sleepy Hollow, strange stories surround the terrifying ghost of the Headless Horseman, a mysterious rider said to haunt the town at night. When Ichabod Crane, a nervous schoolteacher with a strong belief in reason and superstition, becomes fascinated by the legend, he finds himself caught in a series of eerie events. As the line between myth and reality begins to disappear, Ichabod must confront the dark secrets of Sleepy Hollow before the Headless Horseman claims another victim.

Horror

Ready to actually be scared? These movies bring the killers, vampires, nightmares and supernatural terror. Maybe leave the hallway light on for these ones.

Halloween (1978)

Horror / Slasher / Thriller

Fifteen years after murdering his teenage sister, Michael Myers escapes from a psychiatric hospital and returns to his quiet hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois, on Halloween night. As he begins stalking a group of teenagers, high school student Laurie Strode becomes the target of his terrifying obsession. With Michael silently following her every move, Laurie must fight to survive the night as the masked killer turns an ordinary Halloween into a deadly nightmare.

Nosferatu(2025)

Horror / Gothic Horror / Supernatural Thriller

In 19th-century Germany, young Ellen Hutter becomes haunted by terrifying visions as her husband, Thomas, travels to a remote castle to help a mysterious nobleman named Count Orlok purchase a new home. Unbeknownst to Thomas, Orlok is an ancient vampire who soon brings death and darkness to the town. As Ellen realizes that she may be the only person capable of stopping the creature, she must confront the terrifying vampire and make a devastating sacrifice to save the people she loves.

Trick ’r Treat(2007)

Horror / Anthology / Dark Comedy

On Halloween night in the small town of Warren Valley, several eerie stories unfold as its residents discover that breaking Halloween traditions can have deadly consequences. From a school principal with a sinister secret to a group of children wandering through the darkness, each story reveals a different side of the holiday’s twisted traditions. As the night grows darker, a mysterious little creature named Sam watches from the shadows, making sure everyone follows the rules of Halloween or pays the price.

Scream (1996)

Horror / Slasher / Mystery

In the quiet town of Woodsboro, a masked killer known as Ghostface begins targeting high school students, turning horror movie rules into a deadly reality. After her classmates are brutally murdered, teenager Sidney Prescott finds herself at the center of the killer’s attention. As the body count rises and everyone becomes a potential suspect, Sidney and her friends must uncover Ghostface’s identity before the killer gets close enough to make her the next victim.

Halloween Movies in Theaters

If watching Halloween movies at home isn’t enough, October also brings opportunities to experience them on the big screen.

Zombieland

For a Halloween-themed night out, the Toledo area has a screening of Zombieland. The movie follows a group of survivors navigating a zombie apocalypse while trying to stay alive, find safety and avoid becoming dinner. Showing at Imagination Station, 1 Discovery Way. Oct. 2, 8am-5pm.

The Shining at The Valentine Theatre

Fans of classic horror can catch The Shining on the big screen at The Valentine Theatre in Toledo. Seeing the Overlook Hotel’s haunting halls and Jack Torrance’s descent into madness in a theater setting is a perfect October activity for horror fans. Showing at The Valentine Theatre, 425 N. St. Clair St. Oct. 30, 7:30pm-9:30pm.

New Movies Coming in October

For moviegoers who want something brand new, several movies are coming to theaters in October, including Other Mommy, Crawlers, Wildwood and Clayface. These releases give Halloween movie fans a chance to add some new titles to their seasonal watchlists alongside the classics.

Build your perfect Halloween movie marathon

Whether your ideal Halloween night involves cozying up with Hocus Pocus, waiting for the Great Pumpkin with Charlie Brown or turning the lights off for Scream, there’s no wrong way to celebrate spooky season. Start with the cutesy classics, move into the spooky supernatural picks and finish with a scary movie if you’re brave enough. However you choose to watch, these movies are sure to bring a little extra Halloween spirit to your October.

Trick or Read: Books for Spooky Season

The leaves begin to change, the air gets a little colder and Halloween draws closer, settling in with a good book is a great way to spend a few hours. Whether you’re looking for a cozy autumn romance to pair with a pumpkin spice latte, a spooky paranormal story to keep you turning the pages or a terrifying horror novel to read with the lights on, there’s a read for every mood this season.

Cozy

Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice

By: Katie Cicatelli-Kuc

Young Adult Romance / Contemporary Romance / Cozy Fiction

Sixteen year old Lucy Kane lives in the autumn-obsessed town of Briar Glen and works at her mom’s small coffee shop, Cup o’ Jo, even though she can’t stand pumpkin spice lattes. When a huge coffee chain opens directly across the street, Lucy’s family business is suddenly at risk. Things become even more complicated when Lucy discovers that the new shop’s owner is the father of Jack Harper, her secret crush, forcing her to choose between saving the café and following her heart.

The Pumpkin Spice Café

By: Laurie Gilmore

Cozy Romance / Contemporary Romance / Small-Town Romance

After inheriting her a quaint café in the small town of Dream Harbor, Jeanie leaves her boring desk job behind for a fresh start. She meets Logan, a grumpy local farmer who, at first, wants nothing to do with the cheerful newcomer but quickly finds himself drawn to her. As Jeanie settles into her new life, and strange things begin happening around the café, she and Logan grow closer while discovering that Dream Harbor might provide the home, and the love, they were both looking for.

Spooky

Some Kind of Haunted

By: Hazel Beck

Paranormal Romance / Fantasy

When a young woman discovers that the strange events surrounding her may be connected to a supernatural world she never knew existed, she finds herself caught between the ordinary and the paranormal. As secrets begin to surface and the line between the living and the supernatural blurs, she must confront forces she doesn’t fully understand while navigating complicated relationships.

The Uninvited

By: Nancy Banks

Young Adult Paranormal Fantasy / Vampire Horror

Seventeen year old Tosh Reeves moves from Portland to Paris, where she quickly falls in love with the city and makes a new group of friends. But when a series of brutal attacks on women is linked to a mysterious vampire, Tosh realizes that the danger is much closer than she thought. As she uncovers the dark secrets beneath Paris, Tosh must confront a terrifying threat while fighting to protect herself and the people she cares about.

Tourist Season

By: Brynne Weaver

Dark Romance / Romantic Comedy / Thriller

In the quirky seaside town of Cape Carnage, Harper Starling has a unique way of dealing with troublesome tourists, making sure they never leave. Nolan Rhodes arrives seeking revenge and Harper becomes his final target, neither expects to become attracted to the other. Harper and Nolan form an uneasy alliance that brings them closer together while putting their lives and their hearts at risk.

Halloween

Halloweentown

By: Joss Wood

Paranormal Romance / Halloween Romance

When a woman returns to a small town where Halloween seems to be celebrated year-round, she finds herself drawn into a world of spooky secrets, strange happenings and unexpected romance. As she gets closer to the truth behind the town’s mysterious atmosphere, she also finds herself falling for someone she never expected.

A Season with the Witch: The Magic and Mayhem of Halloween in Salem, Massachusetts

By: J.W. Ocker

Nonfiction / Travel / History / Halloween

J.W. Ocker spends the fall of 2015 living in Salem, Massachusetts, to experience the city during Halloween season. He explores its history, witch-related attractions, haunted sites and modern-day Halloween celebrations while interviewing locals, witches, psychics, business owners and visitors. The book offers a fun and spooky look at how Salem’s history have shaped the city into one of America’s most famous Halloween destinations.

Horror

All Hallows

By: Christopher Golden

Horror / Supernatural Thriller

On Halloween night in 1984, the quiet neighborhood of Parmenter Road in Coventry, Massachusetts, is thrown into chaos when four mysterious children appear, claiming they are being hunted by a terrifying figure called the Cunning Man. As the neighborhood’s families deal with their own secrets and conflicts, strange and deadly events begin unfolding in the woods. With the line between Halloween fun and real horror disappearing, the residents must figure out who or what is coming for them.

Frankenstein

By: Mary Shelley

Gothic Horror / Science Fiction / Classic

Victor Frankenstein, a young scientist, becomes obsessed with discovering the secret of life and creates a living creature from assembled body parts. Horrified by his creation, Victor abandons it, leaving the creature alone and rejected by society. As the creature seeks revenge against its creator, Victor is forced to face the devastating consequences of his ambition and the responsibility he has toward the life he brought into the world.

Dracula

By: Bram Stoker

Genre: Gothic Horror / Classic / Vampire Fiction

Jonathan Harker travels to Transylvania to help Count Dracula purchase a home in England, but soon discovers that his mysterious host is actually a vampire. After Dracula travels to England and begins preying on innocent people, Jonathan and a group of allies come together to stop him. As they uncover the Count’s terrifying plans, they must race to destroy Dracula before he can spread his evil even further.

Witchcraft for Wayward Girls

By: Grady Hendrix

Genre: Historical Horror / Occult Horror

In 1970, fifteen year old Fern is sent to the Wellwood Home, a secretive maternity facility in St. Augustine, Florida, where pregnant teenagers are hidden away to give birth and surrender their babies for adoption. When Fern receives a forbidden book about witchcraft, she and the other girls begin practicing magic to fight back against the oppressive adults controlling their lives. But as their power grows, they discover that real magic comes with a terrifying and bloody price.

Body Count

By: Codie Crowley

Young Adult Horror / Slasher / Paranormal Thriller

Years after making a dangerous deal with a mysterious creature at a motel in Wildwood, New Jersey, Sundae Valentine returns to the beach town for prom weekend. But the monster she thought she escaped has returned to collect the debt she owes and soon people around her begin dying. With the help of Lia, Sundae must uncover the truth about her childhood wishes and find a way to stop the creature before it claims even more lives.

Slewfoot: A Tale of Bewitchery

By: Gerald Brom

Historical Horror / Dark Fantasy / Witchcraft

In 1666 Connecticut, Abitha is a recently widowed woman struggling to survive in a strict and deeply religious Puritan village. When an ancient spirit awakens in the nearby woods, Abitha turns to him for help as she faces the growing oppression and suspicion of her neighbors. But as accusations of witchcraft spread, Abitha and the mysterious spirit become caught in a deadly conflict between the pagan world and the Puritan community, threatening to leave the village in bloodshed and ruin.

The Shining

By: Stephen King

Psychological Horror / Supernatural Horror / Classic

Jack Torrance takes a job as the winter caretaker of the isolated Overlook Hotel in Colorado, bringing his wife Wendy and young son Danny with him. Danny has a powerful psychic ability called “the shining,” which allows him to sense the dark supernatural forces living inside the hotel. As winter traps the family inside, the hotel begins to take control of Jack, turning his anger and personal struggles against his family and putting them in terrible danger.

Halloween Events 2026

From spooky strolls and fall markets to trick-or-treating, haunted tours and Halloween cruises, there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate the season around Toledo. Whether you’re looking for family-friendly fun, local shopping or a frightfully festive night out, these October events offer something for every kind of Halloween fan.

Friday, October 2

Red Bird First Friday: Witches Walk + Artsy Pumpkins

Kick off the Halloween season in Downtown Sylvania with a festive First Friday featuring the Witches Walk and creative, artsy pumpkin displays. Enjoy an evening of seasonal fun, local shopping and spooky fall vibes along Main Street. 5pm, Downtown Sylvania, Main St.

Friday, October 9

Black Cat Night Market

Embrace the spooky season at this curated evening market featuring local artisans and small businesses, handmade goods, bookish finds, vintage treasures, art, self-care products and fall-themed treats. Browse Willow & Whiskers merchandise and rescue information, enjoy food trucks and soak up the festive October atmosphere. 5–9pm, Lucas County Fairgrounds, 1406 Key St., Maumee.

Thursday, October 15 & Friday, October 16

Little Boo at the Zoo Trick or Treat

Celebrate Halloween with trick or treating throughout the Zoo, plus strolling magic and puppets, bubble demonstrations, pumpkin carving demos, animal shows, character meet and greets and live performances. Explore the Boo-tacular Play Area and Harvest Fest pumpkin displays or hop aboard the Pumpkin Express Train for Halloween storytimes. 10am–3pm, The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. $11–$29; members free. Reservations required.

Saturday, October 17

Toledo Spooktacular Craft and Vendor Market

Shop local and celebrate the spooky season at this festive, family-friendly market featuring handmade goods, unique gifts, sweet treats, seasonal décor, costumes and plenty of fall and Halloween finds. Browse local vendors and discover one-of-a-kind treasures perfect for the season. 10am–8pm, Franklin Park Mall, 5001 Monroe St.

Saturday, October 17 & Sunday, October 18

Bewitched Harvest Art & Craft Show

Get a jumpstart on holiday shopping at this fall themed art and craft show featuring unique handmade finds and seasonal treasures. While you shop, help support local pet rescues by bringing pet food and supplies to donate. 9am–4pm Saturday; 11am–4pm Sunday, Premier Banquet Complex, 4480 Heatherdowns Blvd.

Wednesday, October 28

Boo! Cruise on the Sandpiper

Set sail for a spook-tacular Halloween adventure aboard the Sandpiper, a family-friendly 30-minute cruise filled with festive fun, jokes, tricks and plenty of Halloween spirit. Kids and families are encouraged to dress in their favorite costumes and enjoy a memorable evening on the water. 5:30–6pm, The Sandpiper, 1 Jefferson Ave. $10.

Friday, October 23

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow by Toledo Ballet

A beloved Halloween tradition returns as Toledo Ballet brings Washington Irving’s classic tale to life through dance. Follow Ichabod Crane as his pursuit of Katrina Van Tassel takes a chilling turn after a lively harvest celebration and a fateful encounter with the legendary Headless Horseman. Featuring choreography by Eric Otto and an evocative score by composer Jonathan Heck. 7–9pm, Valentine Theatre, 425 N. St. Clair St. $15+.

Friday, October 23–Saturday, October 31

Eerie Manor Tours

Step into a spooky family-friendly tradition at Wildwood Manor House, where more than 30 hauntingly decorated spaces await. Explore the first floor for all-ages scares, while the second floor and basement feature mild gore and jump scares. For an extra dose of fright, try the Lights Out! Eerie Manor Flashlight Tour on select nights for a guided, lights-out experience. 2–8pm, Wildwood Preserve, Manor House. Free.

Friday, October 30

Frightfully Fun Halloween Cruise

Climb aboard the Sandpiper for an adults-only Halloween celebration on the Maumee River, featuring two hours of music, dancing and moonlit river views with a live DJ spinning Halloween hits and party favorites. Sip your favorite drinks, mingle with fellow costumed revelers and enjoy a spooky night on the water. 9–11pm, The Sandpiper, 1 Jefferson Ave. $21.

Friday, October 30–Sunday, November 1

Devil’s Brew Spiel

Get into the Halloween spirit on the ice at the Black Swamp Curling Center’s fifth annual Halloween bonspiel. This open-format curling event features a three-game guarantee, costume contest with prizes, “Ghost Races,” food and an automatic entry into a reverse raffle. 19901 N. Dixie Hwy., Bowling Green. $400 per team.

Saturday, October 31

Nightmare on Front Street

Celebrate Halloween in Downtown Fremont with an evening of fall fun featuring local vendors, food trucks and entertainment for the whole community. Browse Halloween and fall themed crafts and goods, enjoy festive food and soak up the spooky atmosphere as Downtown Fremont comes alive for Halloween night. 4–9pm.