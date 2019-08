Known for their natural health, hygiene and beauty products, SONIA Organics has been a strong presence in Toledo’s wellness scene for years. The company is celebrating a new chapter with a space in Tatum Park, a newly acquired green space next to the historic Art Tatum House, with a ribbon cutting ceremony and dedication to mark the occasion.

10am | Saturday, August 17

Tatum Park, 1123 City Park.

419-724-2585 | soniaorganics.com