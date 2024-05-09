Girls on the Run Northwest Ohio Hosts “Happy Pace” 5k

Girls on the Run of Northwest Ohio is hosting its “Happy Pace” 5k this Saturday, May 11 at Fallen Timbers.

The race will include both a Little Star 1/4 Mile Fun Run for children 2nd grade and younger beginning at 8:30 am and the “Happy Pace” 5k which is open to the public begins at 9 am. Early arrival is suggested.

Registration for the race costs $15 for the 1/4 Mile Run and $44 for the 5k. Registration for the runs can be done on the website. Participants of both runs will receive a finisher medal for completing the race.

“My daughter learned that she can push herself even when she didn’t think she could. She was so proud she finished the 5k,” a parent of a runner said in Spring 2023.

Parents can pick up the race packet on Friday, May 10 at Dave’s Running Shop, 36567 Dixie Highway, Perrsyburg, from 4 pm to 6:30 pm and from 8 am to 8:55 am on Saturday, May 11.

“The Spring 2024 Happy Pace 5k is open to the public and we encourage all family, friends, and all community members to participate and celebrate the girls’ growth throughout the season,” a spokesperson for Girls on the Run of Northwest Ohio said.

All proceeds from the run will go to support the Girls on the Run of Northwest Ohio.

Girls on the Run is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the social, emotional and physical skills of participants, using physical activity-based programs to inspire girls 3rd to 8th grade to be “joyful, healthy and confident.”

For more information on Girls on the Run of Northwest Ohio, visit girlsontherunnwohio.org.