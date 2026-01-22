Free & Ticketed Comedy Nights Around Toledo

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

When the news cycle feels nonstop and the days feel heavier than usual, a good laugh becomes less of a luxury and more of a necessity. February’s comedy lineup across the Toledo area offers a much-needed release, with local and regional stand-up cutting through the tension one punchline at a time. From free, low-key bar shows to a ticketed, club-style showcase, these nights create space to unplug, grab a drink and remember how good it feels to laugh out loud.

Free Sunday Night Comedy – Home Slice Pizza (Downtown Toledo)

End the weekend with sharp stand-up and fresh faces

Sundays, Feb. 1, 8 & 15 — 6:30–8:30 pm

Home Slice Pizza, 28 S. St. Clair St.

Free weekly comedy show featuring a premium mix of professional comedians, local stand-up regulars and first-time performers. Settle in with pizza, drinks and an easygoing crowd as the weekend winds down on a high note.

Free Monday Night Comedy – The Barn Bar & Grill

A fun start to the week with local laughs

Monday, February 2 — 7 pm

The Barn Bar & Grill, 3225 Centennial Road, Sylvania

Free stand-up comedy night, open to all — come early for good seats and enjoy nightly humor with friends and drinks on hand.

Free Wednesday Night Comedy – Third Street Cigar

Weekly midweek chuckles with local performers

Wednesday, February 4 & 11 — 6:30 pm

Third Street Cigar, 20 N 3rd St., Waterville

Free admission — wind down your Wednesday with stand-up in a laid-back atmosphere.

Free Thursday Night Comedy – Toledo Spirits Company

Weekly laughs at The Underground

Thursday, February 5, 12 & 19 — 8 PM

Toledo Spirits Company, 1301 N Summit St

Free comedy night — enjoy rotating local and regional comedians in a fun bar setting.

Ticketed – Comedy Night @ TolHouse

Classic club stand-up with DJ and hosts

Thursday, February 5 – 9 pm (doors at 8 pm)

TolHouse, 1447 N Summit St.

$20 at the door — an evening of multiple comedians with music and a full bar.