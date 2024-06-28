Fourth of July 2024 in the 419

TUESDAY, July 2

All-American Camping Weekend

Fun for all ages at the annual BG Boom camping event.

Wood County Fairgrounds, 13800 West Poe Rd., Bowling Green

WEDNESDAY, July 3 and THURSDAY, July 4

Uptown Maumee Music Fest 2024

Live music, food trucks, family fun and fireworks.

Uptown Maumee, Conant St., Maumee

WEDNESDAY, July 3

City of Wauseon Fireworks

Food vendor, live music and fireworks.

Biddle Park, N. Glenwood Ave., Wauseon

BG Boom Festival and Fireworks

The Festival will run 4:00 – 9:00 PM with games, inflatables, food trucks, live music and more. Fireworks will launch at dusk.

Wood County Fairgrounds, 13800 West Poe Rd., Bowling Green

Independence Day Celebration

Festivities begin at 5pm with food trucks, live music, raffles and more.

Downtown Oak Harbor, State Route 163, Oak Harbor

Star Spangled Celebration

Live music from 56 Daze, concessions and more. The fireworks may also be viewed from Sylvania Pacesetter Park, 8801 Sylvania-Metamora Rd. There is a $5.00 parking charge per vehicle at the park that evening. Ticketed.

Centennial Terrace, 5773 Centennial Rd., Sylvania

Independence Day Fireworks

The City of Perrysburg and the City of Maumee will host the traditional Independence Day fireworks, beginning at 10:00 p.m. and lasting approximately 20-25 minutes.

Orleans Park, 655 Maumee Western Reserve Rd., Perrysburg

THURSDAY, July 4

Independence Day 1813

Join Fort Meigs as they recreate Independence Day 1813 with weapons demos, historic music presentations, and civilian activities.

Fort Meigs, 29100 W River Rd., Perrysburg

Independence Day Concert

Celebrate Independence Day with this patriotic concert by the Toledo Concert Band, featuring members of the Toledo Symphony, played on the verandah of the historic Hayes Home.

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums, Spiegel Grove, Fremont

Red, White & Brew!

Celebrate the 4th of July at Maumee Bay Brewing Co. for their annual Red, White & Brew fireworks watch party for the downtown Toledo fireworks show! Ticketed.

Maumee Bay Brewing Co., 27 Broadway St., Toledo

Fireworks in the 419

The annual Downtown fireworks on the banks of the Maumee River.

Downtown Toledo

Port Clinton Area 4th of July Celebration

Activities throughout the day including pageants, food trucks, family activities and more.

Various locations, Port Clinton