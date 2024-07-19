Flying Rhino Coffee Hosts Night Cap Dance Party

Flying Rhino Coffee is hosting the Night Cap Dance Party on July 26 from 6pm to 11pm. The event is taking place alongside Maumee Bay Brewing Company‘s “Thrift and Sip: Evening Edition” so people are able to enjoy Flying Rhino Coffee along with a drink from Maumee Bay.

Flying Rhino is featuring a specially curated menu alongside a selection of their coffee and kombucha from Boochy Mama’s Kombucha. Maumee Bay Brewing Company will also have food and drinks outside in the Hop Garden.

At 7pm DJ Benny Goodtimes will be joining the party to officially start the dancing. The event is free and open to everyone and dancing is strongly encouraged.

There will be no parking available on Morris Street due to Maumee Bay’s event vendors.

For more information visit the event’s Facebook.