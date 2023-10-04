First Thursday Luncheons to Resume for Sixth Season

The highly anticipated First Thursday luncheon series, “Culture at the Crossroads,” is set to make its return for its sixth season on Oct. 5, 2023 at the Monroe Street United Methodist Church, 3613 Monroe St.

This season looks to be yet another compelling lineup of discussions on pressing issues.

The First Thursday luncheons are a staple in the community, held on the first Thursdays of October through April, with the exception of December on the following dates:

October 5

November 2

December 7

February 1

March 7

April 4

Dr. Johnathon Ross, a renowned clinical professor of medicine at the University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences, will kick off the series by addressing the need for a universal health care program. With his extensive background in general internal medicine and past presidency of Physicians for a National Health Program, Dr. Ross brings insight into the pressing healthcare challenges facing our society.

The format of the luncheons will remain consistent, starting with a luncheon, with meals served at noon, followed by Dr. Ross’s presentation and concluding with a question-and-answer session. In an effort to make these events more accessible, RSVPs will not be required this year.

The cost of attending the luncheon and presentation is $15 (cash or check at the door). For vegetarians and vegans, the option to bring their own lunches is available, with a reduced cost of $5 for access to the presentation only. Parking is conveniently located behind the church to accommodate all attendees.

This season’s lineup promises engaging discussions on topics such as climate change, mental illness, the state of newspapers, and investigative journalism, among others. These events are made possible through the collaborative efforts of Monroe Street United Methodist Church, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, First Unitarian Church, social justice advocates and local Catholic volunteers

For more information contact Father John Blaser by phone at 419-344-1295 or email at lormanj2022@gmail.com.