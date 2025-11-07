Friday, November 7, 2025
Home Events Film Notes November 2025

Film Notes November 2025

By TCP Staff
Tree City
Photo provided via Tree City Film Festival.

West Toledo DocuFilm Series

The West Toledo Branch Library presents the DocuFilm Series, offering free documentary screenings, light refreshments and engaging conversation. The Series’ feature on Monday, November 10, from 6–8 pm, is The Apollo (2019), directed by Oscar® and Emmy® winner Roger Ross Williams, chronicling the 85-year legacy of New York City’s iconic Apollo Theater, as a refuge for marginalized artists and a cornerstone of Black excellence and empowerment. West Toledo Branch Library, 1320 Sylvania Ave. events.toledolibrary.org/event/13783271

Tree City Film Festival – 13th Annual Screening

Celebrate local filmmaking at the 13th annual Tree City Film Festival. Teams of professional, student, and amateur filmmakers in the “50-Hour Film Challenge,” created short films from scratch over an intense weekend. The winning films will premiere on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 6 pm at Nederhouser Hall, Olander Park, 6930 W. Sylvania Ave, Sylvania. Awards include $500 for first place, $250 for second, and $100 for audience choice. Enjoy pizza, popcorn, local brews and an evening showcasing the best creative talent in Sylvania. Tickets: $6, available at the door. Limited seating.

World AIDS Day Screenings at UToledo

Honor World AIDS Day with two inspiring film events at the University of Toledo. On Tuesday, December 2, 5:30pm, the Department of Theatre and Film presents Wilhemina’s War (2016), an Emmy-winning documentary by June Cross on the fight against HIV in South Carolina, followed by a panel discussion in the Center for Performing Arts Theatre. The series continues Thursday, December 4, 7:30pm, with Join the Club (2024), directed by Kip Andersen and Chris O’Connell, exploring community and stigma in the HIV/AIDS movement. Presented with the UToledo Health Care Clinic and the Ann Wayson Locher Memorial Fund for HIV Care. Free admission; limited seating. tix.com/ticket-sales/utoledo/2140/event/1440808

