Film Notes June 2025

WWII Lecture Series: From Hitler to Hollywood

Explore the power of film during wartime at From Hitler to Hollywood, part of the WWII Lecture Series, on Tuesday, June 10, from 6 to 7:30 pm in Bowling Green. Led by Joy Bennett, archivist and curator at the Hancock Historical Museum, this talk examines how Hollywood influenced morale, propaganda and the U.S. war effort—highlighting the film Casablanca and the impact of Jewish émigrés. Tickets are free for members and $7 for non-members and include museum admission. Ideal for film buffs, historians and anyone interested in WWII cinema. woodcountyhistory.org/event/wwii-lecture-series-wwii-film-from-hitler-to-hollywood/

CAC Film Fest ‘25

Experience Toledo’s vibrant indie film scene at Collingwood Arts Center on June 22 at 6pm. This one-night-only event showcases bold local filmmakers with an eclectic mix of films that will make you laugh, shiver and reflect. Enjoy a unique celebration of creativity and storytelling. Tickets: $5 advance, $10 door, $20 VIP presale. VIP perks include complimentary popcorn, a signature cocktail, preferred seating and access to the Filmmaker’s Mixer before the show. Collingwood Arts Center, 2413 Collingwood Blvd. our.show/filmfest