‘Fetch’ a Game at Hens and Hounds

There are only three chances left to bring our pup to Fifth Third Field to catch a MudHens game.

“Fetch a great time” at Hens and Hounds on Tuesday, Aug. 6, Aug. 20 or Sept. 17.

A special seating area will be set up for dogs and their owners at the Home Run Terrace in Sections 120, 121 and 122. Pups will also have access to Hensville Park located outside of the Home Run Terrace.

Special water stations, mini-pools and designated restroom areas will be provided for dogs and their owners to use throughout the game.

Fans with dogs should enter Fifth Third Field through the Center Field Gate on St. Clair Street. All dogs must be on a leash no longer than 6 feet. No retractable leashes are permitted.

Tickets cost $8 for dogs and $13 for their humans. All dogs will receive a Toledo MudHens squeaky chew toy with the purchase of a ticket.

Purchase tickets for the MudHens vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Aug. 6, vs. the Iowa Cubs on Aug. 20 or vs. the Columbus Clippers on Sept. 17.

One hundred percent of the dog ticket proceeds will go to the Toledo Humane Society and Lucas County Canine Care & Control.

For more information on Hens and Hounds at Fifth Third Field, visit milb.com/toledo/tickets/hens-hounds.