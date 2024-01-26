February 2024 Calendar

THURSDAY, Feb. 1

[talks & lectures]

First Thursday: Bob Lynn: Political Musing for 2024 – The long-time union leader will discuss the political landscape of 2024. Includes a light lunch. Cash or check. $15. Noon. Monroe Street United Methodist Church, 3613 Monroe St. @Firstthursdaytoledo

[yoga, meditation]

Yoga & Meditation Happy Hour – Biweekly series hosted by Soul Essentials Yoga and Toledo Nutrition. Also on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and Feb. 29. Register online. $15. 6:30pm. Toledo Nutrition, 4400 Heatherdowns Blvd. seywellness.com

FRIDAY, Feb. 2

[museums, crafts]

Free First Fridays & Make and Take Craft Day – Grab a Valentine’s Day themed take home craft at the Wood County Museum’s Free First Fridays. 10am-4pm. Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green. woodcountyhistory.org. Free

[networking]

First Friday Black History Month, hosted by James Mann – TolHouse offers a vibrant and welcoming environment for interacting with professionals and exchanging ideas. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $25-$30. 8pm. TolHouse, 1447 N. Summit St. tolhouse.com

SATURDAY, Feb. 3

[hiking]

Park in a Day: Side Cut and Fallen Timbers – This 10-mile trek will take you through floodplains, mature wetwoods, the Fallen Timbers Battlefield and remnants of the Miami-Erie canal. Trail Challenge participants will earn the Side Cut and Fallen Timbers Battlefield stickers for hiking all of the trails in those parks. $15. 9am-3pm. Side Cut Metropark, 1025 W. River Rd., Maumee. metroparkstoledo.com

[special audience]

The Michigan Oddities & Horror Fest – Vendors, art, memorabilia and more at this festival of the macabre. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $20. 10am. Also on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 10am. Monroe County 4-H Center, 3774 S. Custer Rd., Monroe, MI.

[live music, fundraisers]

Phil Barone and The Cruisers – Jim Morrison Tribute Concert – In a stellar collaboration and Jim Morrison tribute concert, Phil Barone and The Cruisers are joining forces once again. All proceeds from this year’s concert will benefit the local non-profit Dyslexia Education Center. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $25-$35. 7-10:30pm. Maumee Indoor Theater, 601 Conant St., Maumee.

SUNDAY, Feb. 4

[breakfast, farms]

Farm Breakfast (Off the Farm) – Enjoy a breakfast of buckwheat pancakes with maple syrup, bacon, eggs and other treats raised or grown on the Carter Historic Farm. First come, first served. 10am-noon. Otsego Park, 20000 W. River Rd., Bowling Green. Wcparks.org. Free



[outdoor recreation]

Atlatls, Campfire Cooking, & Night Hike (Adults 18+) – Master your spear-throwing skills, enjoy a delicious campfire pizza and s’mores, and end your winter camp experience learning about nocturnal animals on a short night hike in the park. $18. 4:30-7:30pm. Wildwood Preserve Metropark, 5100 W. Central Ave. metroparkstoledo.com

MONDAY, Feb. 5

[pottery & ceramics]

Owl Wall Hanger – Join the 577 Foundation for a fun evening learning to make an owl wall/fence hanger perfect for your home. $40. 5:30-7pm. 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St., Perrysburg. 577foundation.org

TUESDAY, Feb. 6

[concerts]

Disturbed: Take Back Your Life Tour – The metal band will perform at Huntington Center with openers Falling In Reverse and Plush. Tickets starting at $59. 6:30pm. Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave. huntingtoncentertoledo.com

[book clubs]

Wine & Words | Beer & Books – A book club where you can share a drink with the author. The February meeting will discuss Met the End, a true-crime survival memoir by author Holly Brians Ragusa. Hosted by Gathering Volumes. 6:30pm. Six Fifths Distilling, 120 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg. gatheringvolumes.com

THURSDAY, Feb. 8

[talks & lectures, nature & wildlife]

Base Camp Stories: The Faces in the National Parks, Jodi Harrington – Join explorer Jodi Harrington as she shares stories of her adventures in our National Parks. 7-8:30pm. W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Rd., Perrysburg. wcparks.org. Free

FRIDAY, Feb. 9



[flora]

Toledo Zoo Orchid Show – Discover the vivid colors, delightful scents and fascinating backstories of rare and exotic orchid species. Included with Zoo admission. Open 10am-4pm, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting Friday, Feb. 9. Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org

[crafts]

Plant Some Love – Learn how to make a plant-able Valentine with recycled paper at this DIY-style program. Register online. $10. 5:30-7:30pm. Wildwood Preserve Metropark, 5100 W. Central Ave. metroparkstoledo.com

[concerts]

Dwight Yoakam – The country mainstay will perform at the Stranahan. $49-$254. 8pm. Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. stranahantheater.com

SATURDAY, Feb. 10

[history]

The Toledo War – There has been a rivalry between Michigan and Ohio for two centuries. Discover the origins of the feud and who the real loser was (spoiler: Wisconsin). $3. 10am-11am. Fallen Timbers Battlefield, 4949 N Jerome Rd., Maumee. metroparkstoledo.com

[bridal]

Diamond Dreams Bridal Showcase – Kate Beard with Kate’s Planning Services and Jessica McKiddy with McKiddy Cakes host this wedding vendor showcase. Noon-5pm. The Pinnacle, 1772 Indian Wood Circle, Maumee. diamonddreambridalshowcase.com

[wine, science museums]

Science After Dark: Wine and Chocolate – Sip, swirl and celebrate the perfect pairing of wine, chocolate and science at this adults-only event. Ticketed. $25. 6pm-10pm. Imagination Station, 1 Discovery Way. imaginationstationtoledo.org





SUNDAY, Feb. 11

[nature & wildlife]

Superb Owl Party! – Discover why owls constitute some of nature’s most important players at our Metroparks. $4. 1pm-2:30pm. Swan Creek Metropark, 4659 Airport Hwy. metroparkstoledo.com

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 14

[drawing, lessons & classes]

Art with Friends: Portrait Pairs – Grab a loved one and spend time making art together using each other as models. $60. 5:30pm-7:30pm. 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St., Perrysburg. 577foundation.org

[comedy]

Love Stinks: A Comedy Show – The best comics from Ohio and Michigan attempt to survive dating and live to tell the tale. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $19. 7pm. Earnest Brew Works Downtown, 25 S. St. Clair St.

FRIDAY, Feb. 16

[performing arts]

Skills in Heels: The Language of Love Dance Showcase – Explore all 5 Love Languages through dance, poetry, theater and R&B favorites. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $25. 7pm-10pm. Ohio Theatre and Events Center, 3112 Lagrange St. @skills_in_heels

[opera]

Romeo & Juliet – The world’s most celebrated love story finds new dimension in Charles Gounod’s classic retelling of William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet. $39-129. 7:30pm. Also on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 2pm. The Valentine Theatre, 410 N. Superior St. toledoopera.org





SATURDAY, Feb. 17

[women, health & wellness]

Explore and Expand- A Retreat for Women to Reclaim Centered Self – This retreat offers a blend of engaging activities like gentle movement, vibrant group learning, lunch, snacks and meditation. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $79-$259. 8am-5pm. Also on Sunday, Feb. 18 from 9am-noon. The Willow Center, 5565 Airport Hwy.

[hiking]

Wintering the Metroparks: Wintering the Oaks – Lace up your boots and immerse yourself in the beauty of the winter season. Join “Wintering the Metroparks” for a unique monthly hike. $10-$15. 8am. Oak Openings Metropark, 4139 Girdham Rd., Swanton. metroparkstoledo.com





SUNDAY, Feb. 18

[tea, crafts]

Tea & Crafts – Enjoy a cup of tea and learn a new craft inspired by the skills of yesteryear. Included with general admission. 2-4pm. Fort Meigs, 29100 W. River Rd., Perrysburg. fortmeigs.org



[R&B, comedy]

Love & Laughter – Hosted by comedian Kool Keith the event features live bands, a 50/50 raffle, comedians and more. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $20-$120. 6pm-11:30pm. Prime Nightlife, 3922 Secor Rd.





TUESDAY, Feb. 20

[theater, musical]

Hadestown – Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today… and always. Runs through Sunday, Feb. 25. $49-$84. 7:30pm. Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd., stranahantheater.com

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 21

[biking, learning]

Bike Fix-It Workshop with Spoke Life Cycles – Learn how to keep your bike in its best riding shape with the bike technicians of Spoke Life Cycles. Registration is required. 7-8:30pm. W.W. Knight Nature Center, 29530 White Rd., Perrysburg. wcparks.org. Free



[comedy]

Kevin James Thornton – The TikTok and Instagram star tells how it was in the nineties, amongst other hilarious, heartfelt and occasionally cringey moments of self-reflection. 7pm. Toledo Funny Bone, 6140 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. Toledo.funnybone.com

THURSDAY, Feb. 22

[kayaking, talks & lectures]

Base Camp Stories: Kayaking through Ontario’s Mink and McCoy Islands – Join Eric Slough, Great Lakes kayaker and local ACA kayak instructor as he covers his trip from Snug Harbor, around Franklin Island and through the Mink and McCoy Island chain. 7-8:30pm. W.W. Knight Nature Center, 29530 White Rd., Perrysburg. wcparks.org. Free



[musical]

The Barricade Boys – Premier. Stars from London’s West End production of Les Misérables, The Barricade Boys will captivate with show tunes and musical selections from eras past and present. $49-$79. 7:30pm. The Valentine Theatre, 410 N. Superior St. valentinetheatre.com

FRIDAY, Feb. 23

[home & garden, tradeshows & expos]

PRO Home Improvement & Garden Show – The annual PRO Home & Garden Show is brought to you by Toledo Door & Window, Luck Landscape and Durochers. Enjoy landscaping and home improvement ideas and products from local companies. 3-8pm. Also on Saturday, Feb. 24, 10am-8pm, and Sunday, Feb. 25, 10am-5pm. Glass City Center, 401 Jefferson Ave. hireaprotoday.com

[stand up]

DL Hughley – The hugely successful stand-up comic appears over three nights. Two shows on Friday and Saturday. 7:30pm and 10pm. Also on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 6pm.. $48-$58. Toledo Funny Bone, 6140 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. toledo.funnybone.com

SATURDAY, Feb. 24

[hiking]

Park in a Day: Glass City, Middlegrounds, Manhattan Marsh – This 5-mile trek starts at Middlegrounds through the Toledo downtown landscape to Glass City Metropark for a warm-up with delicious chili. A Metroparks shuttle will take hikers to Manhattan Marsh to continue the adventure. $15. 9am-3pm. Middlegrounds Metropark, 111 Ottawa St. metroparkstoledo.com

[performing arts]

Not Your Average Ensemble: A Night of Black Voices – Stone Productions and the Collingwood Arts Center presents a cabaret-style fundraising event featuring showstopping selections from musicals representing Black culture. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $15. 7pm. Collingwood Arts Center, 2413 Collingwood Blvd.

SUNDAY, Feb. 25

[crafts]

Clay and Slay Galentine Polymer Clay Earring Class – Make your own unique polymer clay earrings. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $ 35-$60. 4:30pm. Callisto Terra, 5223 Hill Ave. callistoterra.com

TUESDAY, Feb. 27

[gardening]

Creating a Tabletop Terrarium – Make your own “forest in a bottle”. All supplies are included in the price. $65. 10am-noon. The 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St., Perrysburg. 577foundation.org