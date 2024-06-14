Father’s Day 2024 Events

Enjoy a delicious buffet, an animal demonstration, live music and a kid’s craft. BBQ ticket includes Zoo admission and complimentary parking.

Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way, Toledo

Treat your dad to a memorable Father’s Day at Maumee Bay Brewing Co. – good food, good company and good times await. Reservations are required.

Maumee Bay Brewing Co., 27 Broadway St., Toledo. (419) 243-1302

Featuring food by Lulu Fare and music from Distant Cousinz Duo. Reservations are highly encouraged.

Majestic Oak Winery, 13554 Mohler Rd, Grand Rapids

Take your dad to the Toledo Yacht Club for Father’s Day! You bring the main dish and cook it on our grill and they will offer a variety of side dishes to complement your meal.

Toledo Yacht Club, 3900 N. Summit St., Toledo

Bring dad/grandfather out for a wonderful cruise on the river. Fathers/grandfathers are FREE with the purchase of another ticket.

J&M Cruise Lines, 1 Jefferson Ave., Toledo

Celebrate the amazing dads, guardians, & families in our lives with a delicious meal prepared with love.

Frederick Douglass Community, 1001 Indiana Ave., Toledo

Celebrate family and black business.

Vibe Lounge, 710 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo

Brunches are for the dads, too. Enjoy a Father’s Day brunch complete with hot dogs, mac and cheese, chips and beverages in the Holy Toledo Room and catch a Mud Hens game.

Fifth Third Field, 406 Washington St., Toledo

Show dad how jokes are supposed to be done.

Earnest Brew Works Downtown, 25 S. Saint Clair St., Toledo