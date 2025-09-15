Empty Bowls 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options
Enjoy a heartwarming lunchtime event on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, from 11 am to 2 pm at the Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Drive. For $35, guests can savor a variety of delicious soups from local restaurants, served in handcrafted bowls made by the Toledo Potters Guild. Proceeds help fight hunger in our community, ensuring no one has an empty bowl this season. Each registration supports the mission of feeding Toledo thoughtfully, creating a community where everyone’s hunger for food, respect, and belonging is met. For details, call 419-536-5566.