Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Empty Bowls 2025

By TCP Staff

Enjoy a heartwarming lunchtime event on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, from 11 am to 2 pm at the Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Drive. For $35, guests can savor a variety of delicious soups from local restaurants, served in handcrafted bowls made by the Toledo Potters Guild. Proceeds help fight hunger in our community, ensuring no one has an empty bowl this season. Each registration supports the mission of feeding Toledo thoughtfully, creating a community where everyone’s hunger for food, respect, and belonging is met. For details, call 419-536-5566.

TCP Staff
TCP Staff

