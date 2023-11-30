December 2023 Calendar

FRIDAY, Dec. 1

[psychic arts, markets & shopping]

Come together and experience a high-frequency uplifting event at the Rock Your World Psychic & Holistic Market. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. Admission $7. Conn-Weissenberger Legion Hall, 2020 W. Alexis Rd.

[street fairs, holidays]

Red Bird First Friday: Miracle on Main Street – Explore downtown Sylvania with seasonal vendors, carolers, tree lighting, a parade and Santa Claus! Begins Friday, Dec. 1 at 5pm. Continues Saturday, December 2. Red Bird Sylvania, Main St., Sylvania. redbirdsylvania.org

[film, social causes]

World AIDS Day Film: Sr. Eileen and her Boyz, An HIV in the Rust Belt Story – This screening will be hosted by UToledo’s Department of Theater and Film in partnership with the Ann Wayson Locher Memorial Fund for HIV Care. 7:30pm. UT Center for Performing Arts, 1910 W. Rocket Dr. Free

[performing arts]

Naughty and Nice: 18+ Adult Circus Cabaret Showcase – Enjoy a variety of aerial arts and acrobatics as Bird’s Eye View Circus students and staff show off their skills for an 18+ crowd! Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $10. 8:45pm. Also on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 8:45pm. Collingwood Arts Center, 2413 Collingwood Blvd.

SATURDAY, Dec. 2

[author events]

HarperCollins Takeover of Main Library – International publishing house, HarperCollins, along with a half dozen of their talented authors will be at Main Library. 10am-2:30pm. Main Library, 325 N. Michigan St. toledolibrary.org

[Christmas, history]

Christmas Tree Ship 2023 – The Christmas Tree Ship is the inspiration for the National Museum of the Great Lakes’ annual Community Giveback Event. Throughout the day, visitors to the museum will receive FREE admission to the museum thanks to the generosity of The University of Toledo Medical Center. 1-4pm. National Museum of the Great Lakes, 1701 Front St. nmgl.org

[markets & shopping]

Holiday Night Market – Celebrate the holiday season with a unique shopping experience. Two levels filled with local artisans, one-of-a-kind gift ideas, food, drinks, music and a whole lot of holiday cheer! Admission $5. 4-10pm. Fifth Third Building, One Seagate. toledonightmarket.com

SUNDAY, Dec. 3

[markets & shopping]

Finders Keepers – 150 vendors selling everything from antiques to home decor, also with food trucks and live music. $5 cash admission. 10am-4pm. Glass City Center, 401 Jefferson Ave. finderskeepersvintagemarket.com

[floristry, lessons & classes]

Holiday Wreath Making Workshop – The Toledo Zoo horticulture staff will provide all the materials and guidance needed to create a beautiful evergreen wreath. No experience is necessary. The price of this program includes admission to the Toledo Zoo and complimentary parking in the Anthony Wayne parking lot. $70 members, $75 nonmembers. The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org

[bingo]

Christmas Bingo – Bingo with a twist. Whiskey Bean Boutique will host a white elephant style bingo game with prizes from the shop. Funds will be donated to The Good Shepherd Animal Sanctuary. Sign up online or in person at the shop. $25. 5pm. Whiskey Bean Boutique, 1940 Arlington Ave. @WBcandleco

MONDAY, Dec. 4

[health & wellness]

Herbs of Peace – Many people find the holidays and winter stressful. Fortunately, the plant world offers a wide variety of helpful allies. Learn how herbs can support our health & wellbeing. $22. 5:30-7pm. The 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St., Perrysburg. 577foundation.org

TUESDAY, Dec. 5

[crafts, wine]

Holiday Sip & String with Elf Trivia – Join Urban Pine Winery for a fun, Elf-themed evening including making a string art project in the trivia. Tickets include all the supplies for the project and one glass of wine. Additional food and drinks are available for purchase. $50. 5:45pm. Urban Pine Winery, 3415 Briarfield Blvd., Maumee. urbanpinewinery.com

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 6

[yoga]

Wednesday Yoga at Boochy Mama’s – Integration Yoga with Jenn will lead a mid-week practice with traditional yoga poses, mindful breathing, and deep relaxation. Wednesday evenings through Dec. 20. $14. 5:30-6:15pm. Boochy Mama’s, 23 N. Huron St, Warehouse B. boochymama.com

THURSDAY, Dec. 7

[hanukah]

Chanukah at the Mall – Franklin Park Mall welcomes The Chabad House of Toledo for the 36th Annual Chanukah at the Mall celebration including a Menorah lighting and music. Guests will enjoy special Chanukah-themed treats, latkes and coffee. 3:45-5pm. Franklin Park Mall, 5001 Monroe St. visitfranklinparkmall.com

[Christmas]

Proclaim FM’s Christmas Dinner – Join Proclaim FM for a night full of Christmas cheer featuring holiday music by special guest Cloverton. $75-$650. 6:30pm. Parkway Place, 2592 Parkway Plaza, Maumee. proclaimfm.ticketspice.com

FRIDAY, Dec. 8

[climbing]

Holiday Tree Climb – The Toledo Botanical Garden climbing tree will be lit up with lights and holiday decorations and climbers will use headlamps as they climb. Metroparks staff will also provide a fire to keep warm when not climbing. $35. 7:30-9:30pm. Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Dr. metroparkstoledo.com

SATURDAY, Dec. 9

[markets & shopping]

Market & Merry: A Pop-Up Holiday Shopping Event – Stock up on Bittersweet art, cookies, and produce, all while enjoying festive activities at Bittersweet Farms beautiful 80-acre farmstead. 9am-3pm. Market at Bittersweet Gardens, 12660 Archbold-Whitehouse Rd., Whitehouse. bittersweerfarms.org

[donation drives]

The Holiday Express: Christmas Donation Drive – The Lean on Me Foundation will be collecting donations for YWCA of Northwest Ohio and Bethany House. Noon-4pm. Frederick Douglass Community Association, 1001 Indiana Ave. tlomf.org



[networking]

Merry Mixer @ TolHouse – Open to all, but especially for individuals in the creative, marketing and media community, the Merry Mixer is designed to make new connections and ignite your creative spirit at the vibrant TolHouse social club. Ticketed. Purchase tickets on Eventbrite. $20. 6-10pm. TolHouse, 1447 N. Summit St.

SUNDAY, Dec. 10

[wine, markets & shopping]

Holiday Sip & Shop – Shop for local artisan crafts & some of your favorite home party vendors while you sip a glass of wine. Food by Lulu Fare. Noon-3pm. Majestic Oak Winery, 13554 Mohler Rd., Grand Rapids. majesticoakwinery.com

[markets & shopping]

Tipsy Elves Market and Music – Hosted by What the Flux Studio Tipsy Elves Market and Music will have local handmade vendors, live music, food trucks and more. Proceeds benefit veterans organization Purple Heart Homes. $2 admission. Noon-6pm. Maumee Elks, 139 W. Wayne St., Maumee. @WTFstainedglassstudio

TUESDAY, Dec. 12

[civic benefit, environmental causes]

Food Waste Composting Kick-Off – Compost your food waste at one of the new free food waste drop-off sites located throughout the city. Residents of Toledo are invited to stop by at any time during this 2-hour event to learn what can and cannot be placed in the bins. 2-4pm. Swan Creek Metropark, 4301 Airport Hwy. metroparkstoledo.com

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 13

[astronomy]

Geminid Meteor Shower Viewing – If cloud conditions allow, Metroparks hosts self-guided viewing opportunities to experience the dark skies at Howard Marsh Metropark and enjoy the Geminid Meteor Shower. No Reservations Required. Keep an eye on the Metroparks program calendar and Facebook several days before. Howard Marsh Metropark, 401-621 S. Howard Rd., Curtice. metroparkstoledo.com

THURSDAY, Dec. 14

[tea, talks & lectures]

Tea & Talk Series: Fashion After Dark – The monthly tea & talk begins with a catered luncheon, warm tea, and a unique presentation. Please make your reservations by Friday before each tea. $25-$30. 2-4pm. Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green. woodcountyhistory.org

FRIDAY, Dec. 15

[psychic arts, wine]

An Evening with Medium Sirena La Point – This event has limited seating so that Sirena may make as many connections as possible but remember a message is not guaranteed! One drink ticket with purchase. $40. 6-9pm. Benfield Wines, 102 N. Main St., Swanton. benfieldwines.com

SATURDAY, Dec. 16

[book clubs]

December Silent Book Club: Holiday Book Swap Edition – Readers that are taking part in the swap should bring a wrapped new or gently used book that you love and think everyone should read or a book you loved reading in 2023. 9am-11am. BREW Coffee Bar, 1440 Secor Rd.

[Christmas, wine]

Ugly Sweater Party & Holiday Movie/Music Trivia – Wear your favorite Ugly Christmas Sweater and come play some holiday trivia. Prizes for trivia AND for the ugliest christmas sweater! 6:30-7:30pm.

SUNDAY, Dec. 17

[running]

Run Santa Run – Join hundreds of runners and walkers to fill Levis Commons with Santas and elves. Runners are encouraged to dress festively. $30-$35. 9-10:30am. The Town Center at Levis Commons, 4130 Levis Commons Blvd. runsignup.com

[floristry]

Evergreen Arrangement Workshop – A beautiful evergreen arrangement is the perfect way to celebrate this month of merriment. Toledo Zoo’s horticulture staff will provide all the materials and guidance necessary to create these seasonal showstoppers. No experience is necessary. $60 members, $65 nonmembers. Noon-3pm. The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org

[choral, craft beer]

Carols & Ales presented by whateverandeveramen. – Join whateverandeveramen. for an evening of Christmas carols, traditional drinking songs and all the holiday spirit you can handle, as we ring in the season. $20. 6-9pm. Also on Monday, Dec. 19, 6:30-9:30pm. Earnest Brew Works Downtown, 25 S. St. Clair St. whateverchoir.org

MONDAY, Dec. 18

[wine, holidays]

Wine & Wrapping – Gather with friends & family to wrap some gifts and drink some wine (or festive cocktails). Your ticket includes access to a build-your-own mini charcuterie and cheese tray buffet. Beverages will be available for purchase. All the trimmings will be supplied. Ticketed event. $48.50. 5:30-9pm. Cork & Knife Provisions, 224 S. Erie St. corkandknifeprovisions.com

THURSDAY, Dec. 21

[Hanukah]

Downtown Menorah Lighting – Join Chabad House in lighting the menorah. Latkes, donuts, music and more. 4:30pm. One Government Center. chabadtoledo.com

[holidays, classical music]

Candlelight: Holiday Special featuring “The Nutcracker” and More – Enjoy music inspired by the winter and holiday spirit at The Summit under the gentle glow of candlelight. $32. Two performances, 6:30-8:30pm and 8:45-10:45pm. The Summit, 23 N. Summit St. feverup.com

SUNDAY, Dec. 24

[brunch]

Something to Brunch About Sundaze – Delicious food and drinks, games, good music and good times. Ticketed. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $25-$440. Noon-4pm. Aria Banquet Hall, 5969 Telegraph Rd.

TUESDAY, Dec. 26

[nature & wildlife]

Metroparks 101 Series: A Story of Ecoregions and Conservation – This beginner’s conference series will include short, interpretive presentations will offer ways of considering the ecological connections between our 19 Metroparks and leave you with a deeper perspective on how each works to promote and protect conservation of the whole. 5:30-6:30pm. Wildwood Metropark, 5100 W. Central Ave. Free