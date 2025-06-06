Daytrip and Summer Travel 2025

Ready for some Midwest summer fun? Discover fantastic day trip ideas and travel gems right in our backyard.

VISIT FORT WAYNE

A Midwest Gem for Every Traveler

Nestled in northeast Indiana, Fort Wayne offers a delightful mix of family-friendly attractions, vibrant events and rich cultural experiences. Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or an extended stay, this dynamic city has something for everyone.

Families can explore the nationally acclaimed Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, engage in interactive exhibits at Science Central, or enjoy the serene beauty of the Foellinger Freimann Botanical Conservatory. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate over 120 miles of scenic trails and the picturesque Promenade Park along the riverfront.

Fort Wayne’s calendar is packed with events year-round. Highlights include the Three Rivers Festival in July, the Johnny Appleseed Festival in September and the vibrant Fiesta Fort Wayne, in August, celebrating Latino culture. Art and music lovers can enjoy performances at the Arts Campus and exhibitions at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art.

Plan your trip and discover why Fort Wayne is a must-visit destination in the Midwest. visitfortwayne.com

TOLEDO ZOO

A Monumental Celebration

This year, the Toledo Zoo is marking a milestone of monumental proportions as we celebrate our 125th anniversary. Since its humble beginnings in 1900, the Zoo has grown to become a local landmark, welcoming about 1.1 million visitors annually, and caring for thousands of animals, all while advocating for wildlife and helping to conserve the natural world.

Now, 125 years later, we are thrilled to celebrate this progress with our visitors, our community and of course, our beloved animals. We hope that you will join us throughout the year as we commemorate this special occasion with an exciting array of events, reflections, and anticipation of all that is yet to come—all while Honoring our Past and Envisioning our Future.

Learn more about our anniversary and upcoming events on our website. toledozoo.com

VISIT ROSSFORD

Soar Into Summer Fun at the 2025 Rossford Balloon & Fireworks Fest!

Get ready for a thrilling summer weekend—the 2025 Rossford Balloon & Fireworks Fest, happening Friday and Saturday, July 18–19th in Rossford behind Meijer on Route 20 at the crossroads of I-75 and the Ohio Turnpike.

This two-day celebration is packed with hot air balloon launches and GLOWS, live music, food trucks, a vendor marketplace, kids’ activities and a spectacular pyro-musical fireworks lighting up the night sky. Whether you’re coming for the food, the fun, or the sky-high views, there’s something for everyone in the family.

Want to go up in a hot air balloon? You could WIN a free tethered balloon ride at the event—just for signing up online! Rides go up to 90 feet and are open to all ages, including guests with mobility needs, thanks to our easy-access basket. Admission is free and nearby hotels make it easy to turn your visit into a weekend getaway.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of one of Northwest Ohio’s best events! Visit Rossford-

BFF.com to learn more, plan your visit, and enter to win a balloon ride!

SHAWNEE STATION TAPROOM & KITCHEN

Tucked in the heart of Shawnee Hills, Shawnee Station Taproom & Kitchen is a go-to destination for elevated pub fare, craft beer and laid-back charm.

The restaurant offers a fresh, seasonal menu featuring inventive takes on comfort classics—like chimichurri steak, roasted Brussels sprouts and signature burgers—paired with beers from Maumee Bay Brewing Co., plus craft cocktails and a curated wine list. Happy hour runs Tuesday through Friday from 3 to 6 pm at the bar, with $4 pints, $3 off cocktails and $3 off wine pours. Sunday brunch is served from 11 am to 3 pm.

Shawnee Station is located at 6058 Glick Road, Powell, Ohio. For menus, hours and event details, visit shawneestationtaproom.com.