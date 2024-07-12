Dana Open Announces “Lexi Thompson Day”

The LPGA Dana Open announced that Friday’s tournament round on July 19 will be dedicated to Lexi Thompson after the recent announcement of her retirement at the end of the 2024 season.

The Dana Open was founded in 1984 and is one of the longest running events on the LPGA tour. This tournament has been played yearly in Sylvania for the past 39 years. The tournament has raised over $13.9 million dollars for more than 250 local children’s charities.

Lexi Thompson who recently announced her retirement at the end of the 2024 season from the beloved sport is honored to be recognized by the Dana Open.

“I always love coming to Toledo to see all the amazing fans and hopefully the younger generation of golfers,” Thompson said. “What the Dana Open does with giving back to children’s charities is incredible and I just hope that by all of us ladies playing we inspire others and make a difference.”

Lexi Thompson at the age of 29 has won 11 times on the LPGA tour and represented the United States in six Solheim Cup Matches which includes the 2021 tournament hosted at the Inverness Club here in Toledo and the most recent 2023 tournament hosted in Spain.

Lexi has continued to dedicate herself to the game along with encouraging the next generation of young golfers, women and all those around her. She has meant a lot to the LPGA tour success and growth over the past years.

The 40th annual Dana Open will start on July 16th through July 21st at the Highland Meadows Gold Course for a purse of $1.75 million. The Dana Open will benefit several Toledo area Children’s Charities.

For more information or to purchase tickets you can visit the website at Home – Dana Open.