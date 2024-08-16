Cycling for Inclusion: The Journey of Hope TikTok Video

Fifty-four fraternity men from Pi Kappa Phi embarked on a coast-to-coast cycling adventure, The Journey of Hope, spanning over 4,000 miles. Two teams starting from Seattle and San Francisco ride toward Washington, D.C. traveling approximately 75 miles a day. The Ability Experience’s aim for this event is to raise awareness and funds for people with disabilities.

The funding goal is to reach $500,000, each team member commits to accumulating a minimum of $6,500. Nonetheless, the ultimate goal is to build relationships that enhance those around you with care and growth.

The Ability Experience has partnered with Sunshine Communities for over the last 40 years. In common, both organizations hope to support people with disabilities.

Click and watch the attached TikTok video to see the cyclists from the Journey of Hope TransAmerica team ride their way through Toledo to stop at Sunshine Communities in Maumee for a bite to eat.

At around noon on July 30 Vice President of Relations at Sunshine Communities, Cindy Kerr talked about the history of the event. Mark A. Urrutia, a general agent of The Ability Experience spoke about the importance of the event. In addition to getting to talk one-on-one with one of the cyclist, Matthew Bey.

To follow the Journey of Hope’s progress or learn more about the program visit abilityexperience.org.