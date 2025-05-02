Curtain Call: Spring Spectaculars

Get ready for an exciting lineup of performances this spring! Whether you’re in the mood for a toe-tapping musical, a thrilling mystery, or a side-splitting comedy, there’s something for everyone. From the festive Holiday Inn to the daring Steampunk Soirée and the epic Black Panther Live in Concert, prepare to be swept off your feet. And for those who love a good whodunit or a wild comedy, Clue and Sordid Lives promise to deliver the drama and laughs you crave. Check out the details below for more information on these events!

A Whimsical Whodunit in Gears & Goggles – Steampunk Soirée: A Murder Mystery Experience

Step into a world of brass, intrigue and Victorian flair at the Steampunk Soirée: A Murder Mystery Experience! Held at the historic Collingwood Arts Center, this one-night-only event invites you to don your finest steampunk attire, sip craft cocktails and mingle with curious characters as a thrilling mystery unfolds around you. With a cast of eccentric suspects—from mysterious sorceresses to robotic-armed nobles—you’ll be swept into a tale of secrets, alchemy and scandal. Solve the crime… if you dare!

Performance: Saturday, May 3 at 6:30 pm

Location: Collingwood Arts Center, 2413 Collingwood Blvd, Toledo, OH

Tickets & Info: Advance tickets only – $15. Visit our.show/steampunksoiree or call (419) 244-2787 for more details.

onthestage.tickets/show/collingwood-arts-center/67c6206feb06ca5fbaf4b2fc

A Killer Comedy Whodunit – Clue

Get ready for a night of murder, mystery, and mayhem with Clue! Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, this uproarious stage adaptation brings the world’s most beloved suspects to life. Join Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. Peacock and the rest of the colorful cast as they race to solve a murder at Boddy Manor. Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? With twists and turns at every corner, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you laughing while keeping you guessing until the final twist.

Performances:

Tuesday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 8, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 10 at 2 pm. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 11 at 1 pm. and 6:30 p.m.

Location: Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo, OH

Tickets & Info: Visit American Theatre Guild – Clue or call the Stranahan Theater box office at (419) 381-8851.

americantheatreguild.com/toledo/shows/clue

A Song-and-Dance Spectacular – Holiday Inn

Celebrate the seasons in style with Holiday Inn, the charming spring musical presented by St. Francis de Sales. Featuring beloved tunes by Irving Berlin—including “White Christmas” and “Blue Skies”—this heart- warming show follows a song-and-dance man who leaves the bright lights behind to run a country inn that’s only open on holidays. With dazzling choreography, comedy and romance, it’s a feel-good musical for the whole family!

Performances:

Thursday, May 1 at 7:30 pm

Friday, May 2, at 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 3 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, May 4 at 2:30 pm

Location: Lourdes University Franciscan Center, 6832 Convent Blvd, Sylvania, OH

Tickets & Info: Call 419-214-5474 or email [email protected] for tickets and directions.

eventbrite.com/o/st-francis-de-sales-school-14684330785

A Trashy Texas Comedy with Heart – Sordid Lives

Stone Productions and the Collingwood Arts Center present Sordid Lives, Del Shores’ outrageous black comedy about a Southern family thrown into chaos. When the family matriarch dies in a seedy motel under scandalous circumstances, secrets spill, tempers flare and hilarity ensues. Featuring drag queens, therapists, bar fights and big hair, this cult classic is part soap opera, part stand-up and all heart.

Performances:

Friday, May 23 at 8 pm

Saturday, May 24 at 8pm

Sunday, May 25 at 3pm

Location: Collingwood Arts Center, 2413 Collingwood Blvd, Toledo, OH

Tickets & Info: Visit On The Stage or call (419) 244-2787.

onthestage.tickets/show/collingwood-arts-center/67d7b0af6962c77731878fe8

A Heroic Symphony – Black Panther Live in Concert

Celebrate the groundbreaking film Black Panther with the Toledo Symphony Orchestra performing Ludwig Göransson’s powerful score live while the film plays on the big screen. Feel the rhythm of Wakanda come to life through this cinematic experience that blends stunning visuals with a live orchestral performance, bringing the Marvel masterpiece to a whole new level.

Performance: Saturday, May 3 at 7 pm

Location: Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo, OH

Tickets & Info: Visit Stranahan Theater or call (419) 381-8851.

stranahantheater.com/event/toledo-symphonys-black-panther-live-in-concert/8/