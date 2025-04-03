Curtain Call: Exciting Spring Theater Lineup in Toledo

Get ready for an incredible season of unforgettable performances, featuring everything from hilarious comedies to gripping dramas and dazzling musicals! Whether you’re a fan of classic thrillers, iconic music legends or contemporary twists on Shakespeare, there’s something for everyone. Check out these can’t-miss shows this spring:

A Hilarious Hitchcockian Adventure – The 39 Steps

Step into a whirlwind of espionage, romance, and nonstop laughs with The 39 Steps. This award-winning comedy blends Hitchcock’s classic thriller with a splash of Monty Python, featuring a cast of four playing over 150 characters in a high-energy, fast-paced spectacle. Expect an onstage plane crash, mistaken identities, and outrageous antics in this theatrical tour de force!

Performances: Thursday, April 3, at 7 pm; Friday, April 4, at 7 pm; Saturday, April 5, at 7pm; Sunday, April 6,, at 2pm

Location: The Village Players Theatre, 2740 Upton Ave, Toledo, OH

Tickets & Info: Call (419) 472-6817 or visit The Village Players Theatre for tickets and details.

thevillageplayers.org

A Magical Twist on Shakespeare in A Midsummer Night’s Dream: A Jukebox Musical

Enjoy a contemporary spin on the classic Shakespearean comedy in A Midsummer Night’s Dream: A Jukebox Musical. This playful production brings the story of love, mischief, and magic to life with a soundtrack featuring everything from classical hits to Taylor Swift tunes. Watch as four Athenians chase love through the forest, with Puck causing all sorts of musical chaos along the way.

Performances: Thu, April 10, at 7:30 pm; Fri, April 11, at 7:30 pm; Sat, April12, at 7:30 pm; Sun, April 13,, at 2 pm; Wed, April 16,, at 10 am Thu, April 17, at 7:30 pm; Fri, April 18, at 7:30 pm; Sat, April 19, at 2pm

Location: University of Toledo, 2801 W Bancroft St, Toledo, OH

Tickets & Info: Call (800) 586-5336 for tickets and details.

utoledo.edu/al/theatrefilm/faculty/m_foss.html

Celebrate the Iconic Cher in The Cher Show – Broadway Series

Experience the magic of Cher like never before in The Cher Show, the Broadway musical that takes you through the legendary singer’s career, with three incredible women portraying the iconic stages of her life. From her early beginnings to becoming the global star we all adore, this vibrant and colorful show is packed with Cher’s biggest hits and unforgettable moments.

Performance: Tue, April 15, at 7:30 pm

Location: The Valentine Theatre, 410 N Superior St, Toledo, OH

Tickets & Info: Call (419) 242-ARTS (2787) or visit Valentine Theatre for tickets.

valentinetheatre.com/events.html

Celebrate the Queen of Soul in R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

Get ready to groove to the unforgettable hits of Aretha Franklin in R.E.S.P.E.C.T., an electrifying tribute to the legendary Queen of Soul. This concert experience takes you through her journey of love, courage and triumph with a live band and powerhouse vocalists. From “Natural Woman” to “Respect,” enjoy all her greatest hits in one unforgettable night.

Performance: Tue, April 15, at 7:30 pm

Location: Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo, OH

Tickets & Info: Call (419) 381-8851 or visit Stranahan Theater for tickets.

americantheatreguild.com/toledo/shows/respect

Unravel the Mystery in Witness for the Prosecution

Step into the intense world of Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution, a thrilling courtroom drama full of twists, turns and shocking revelations. Leonard Vole stands accused of murdering a widow for her fortune, but as the case unfolds, his fate hangs in the balance. Can he convince the jury—and you—of his innocence? Don’t miss this riveting tale of justice, passion, and betrayal.

Performances: Fri, April 25, at 7:00 pm; Sat, April 26, at 7 pm; Sun, April 27, at 2:30 pm; Fri, May 2, at 7pm; Sat,May 3, at 7pm; Sun, May 4, at 2:30 pm

Location: Toledo Repertoire Theatre, 16 West 10th St, Toledo, OH

Tickets & Info: Call (419) 243-9277 or visit Toledo Repertoire Theatre for tickets.

toledorep.org

Unravel the Power of Words in The Language Archive

Join Black Swamp Players for The Language Archive, a poignant and witty exploration of love, communication, and the languages we struggle to speak—both literal and emotional. This heartfelt play follows a linguist obsessed with preserving dying languages, yet unable to find the words to save his own marriage. A beautifully moving and humorous tale that will leave you thinking long after the final curtain.

Performances: Friday, April 25, at 7:30 pm; Sunday, April 27, at 1:30 pm; Friday, May 2, at 7:30 pm; Saturday, May 3, at 7:30 pm; Sunday, May 4, at 1:30 pm

Location: Black Swamp Players, 115 E. Oak St., Bowling Green, OH

Tickets & Info: Visit Black Swamp Players’ website for tickets and details.

onthestage.tickets/black-swamp-players