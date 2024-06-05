Croswell Opera House Presents “The Bodyguard”

The Croswell Opera House is presenting The Bodyguard: The Musical from June 7 through the 16. Tickets for adults range from $22 to $44 and student tickets range from $15 to $25.

The musical is based on the 1992 hit film The Bodyguard and features a collection of hits from Whitney Houston. A former Secret Service Agent becomes the bodyguard for an R&B singer in this romantic thriller.

The Bodyguard: The Musical first premiered in 2012 with a book by Alexander Dinelaris. The musical does contain some sexual situations and is recommended for teens and adults.

For more information visit croswell.org.