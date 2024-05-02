Comedy for The Critters Show to Benefit Nature’s Nursery

Comedy For The Critters, a comedy show fundraising event to benefit Nature’s Nursery takes place this Saturday, May 4, 7 pm to 10 pm at Maumee Indoor Theatre, 601 Conant St.

The show features three of Toledo’s funniest comedians, including Mark Knope who was named 2023 Best of Toledo Comedian and nominees, Steve Sabo and Corey W. King. Together the three have over 90 years of experience in the “funny business.”

“It’s Going To Be A Night Of WILD Laughter And Fun To Raise Money For Local Wildlife,” Nature’s Nursery wrote on the website.

General admission tickets for the event cost $30. VIP tickets are also available for $50 and include assigned front-of-house seats as well as an exclusive meet and greet with the comedians and some of Nature’s Nursery’s animals following the show. To purchase tickets, visit the Nature’s Nursery website. The money raised at the comedy show fundraiser will benefit animals in need.

“I have been wanting to bring a show filled with the best local talent to the Toledo area and decided we could all use some laughter and it was time to make it happen,” Comedian and Maumee resident Mark Knope said. “Nature’s Nursery is working hard on their expansion to accommodate the demand for their services, and we decided it was the perfect cause to collaborate with.”

Nature’s Nursery Center for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation Education is a 501(c) nonprofit dedicated to helping injured, orphaned and ailing wildlife as well as educating the public on conservation programs and efforts. The nonprofit is located in Whitehouse. If you have found an animal in need of care, please call 419-877-0060 or send them a message on Facebook before taking them to the center.

“We love finding new ways to introduce Nature’s Nursery to people in the Toledo Area,” Allison Aey, Nature’s Nursery Executive Director, said. “I can’t think of a better way to raise some funds for the animals than a night full of laughter and fun supporting local comedians.”

For more information or the purchase tickets for Comedy For the Critters, visit natures-nursery.org/our-event/comedy-for-the-critters.