Check Out These November/December Craft Shows in Toledo

By Shannon Merryman

THURSDAY, Nov. 2 – SATURDAY, Nov. 4

Holiday Open House at Olde Stable & Co.

https://toledocitypaper.com/calendar/#!/details/Holiday-Open-House/12634893/2023-11-04T10

 

SATURDAY, Nov. 4

Epworth United Methodist Church

https://toledocitypaper.com/calendar/#!/details/Arts-and-Crafts-Bazaar/11984718/2023-11-04T09

Bewitched Harvest Art & Craft Show

https://toledocitypaper.com/calendar/#!/details/Bewitched-Harvest-Art-Craft-Show/12556308/2023-11-04T09

Christmas Craft Fair & Marketplace

https://toledocitypaper.com/calendar/#!/details/Christmas-Craft-Fair-and-Marketplace/12647572/2023-11-04T10

Toledo Comic Arts Festival Creator Fair

https://toledocitypaper.com/calendar/#!/details/Creator-Fair/12598631/2023-11-04T10

Shipshewana on the Road Show Monroe

https://toledocitypaper.com/calendar/#!/details/Shipshewana-on-the-Road-Show-Monroe/12647794/2023-11-04T09

November Craft & Vendor Show

https://toledocitypaper.com/calendar/#!/details/November-Craft-Vendor-Show/12580759/2023-11-04T10

SATURDAY, Nov. 11

15th Homemade Craft Show & Lunch

https://toledocitypaper.com/calendar/#!/details/15th-Homemade-Craft-Show-Lunch/12611782/2023-11-11T09

Maker’s Mart: 11th Anniversary

https://toledocitypaper.com/calendar/#!/details/Maker-s-Mart-11th-Anniversary/12555895/2023-11-11T11

 

SUNDAY, Nov. 12

Crafts & Drafts

https://toledocitypaper.com/calendar/#!/details/Crafts-Drafts/11720402/2023-11-12T10

 

FRIDAY, Nov. 17

Local Artist Holiday Trunk Show

https://toledocitypaper.com/calendar/#!/details/Local-Artist-Holiday-Trunk-Show/12595198/2023-11-17T17

SATURDAY, Nov. 18

Holiday Craft Bazaar & Soup Sale

https://toledocitypaper.com/calendar/#!/details/Holiday-Craft-Bazaar-and-Soup-Sale/12647785/2023-11-18T09

18th Annual Crafting More Wishes for Make-A-Wish

https://toledocitypaper.com/calendar/#!/details/18th-Annual-Crafting-More-Wishes-for-Make-A-Wish/12605039/2023-11-18T09

R&B Bubble Tea X Crochet Creations by Mariella

https://toledocitypaper.com/calendar/#!/details/R-B-Bubble-Tea-X-Crochet-Creations-by-Mariella/12596998/2023-11-18T13

 

SUNDAY, Nov. 19

Handmade Hanukkah

https://toledocitypaper.com/calendar/#!/details/Handmade-Hanukkah/12605042/2023-11-19T11

 

FRIDAY, Nov. 24

Black Friday Craft & Vendor Show

https://toledocitypaper.com/calendar/#!/details/November-Craft-Vendor-Show/12580759/2023-11-04T10

Black Friday Sip See & Shop

https://toledocitypaper.com/calendar/#!/details/Black-Friday-Sip-See-Shop/12455007/2023-11-24T16

 

SATURDAY, Dec. 2

Holiday Night Market

https://toledocitypaper.com/calendar/#!/details/Holiday-Night-Market/12647807/2023-12-02T16

December Craft & Vendor Show

https://toledocitypaper.com/calendar/#!/details/December-Craft-Vendor-Show/12647982/2023-12-02T10

SATURDAY, Dec. 9

December Holidays Craft & Vendor Show

https://toledocitypaper.com/calendar/#!/details/December-Holiday-Craft-Vendor-Show/12647979/2023-12-09T10

SUNDAY, Dec. 10

Winter Festival of Crafts

https://toledocitypaper.com/calendar/#!/details/Winter-Festival-of-Crafts/12557154/2023-12-10T10

 

SATURDAY, Dec. 16

December Holidays Craft & Vendor Show

https://toledocitypaper.com/calendar/#!/details/December-Holiday-Craft-Vendor-Show/12647993/2023-12-16T10

