Celebrity Softball Brings Big Names to Toledo

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Chris Wormley Foundation Gives Back: A Star Studded Day with a Big Purpose

The home of the Toledo Mud Hens became more than just a baseball field as NFL players, NHL stars, professional wrestlers, entertainers and local celebrities gathered for the Chris Wormley Celebrity Softball Game. Fans came to watch familiar athletes like Donovan Peoples-Jones, Alex Nedeljkovic, Jake Moody, Storm Norton, Robert Easter Jr., Trey Miguel, Joey Mulinaro, Tyler Crispen and competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut. And while the celebrity lineup drew the crowd, the event was to raise money to support Toledo children and families. “It’s to give back to the Toledo community,” Wormley explains.

For the Toledo native and former NFL defensive lineman, the game is one part of the year-round commitment of the Chris Wormley Foundation. The organization hosts back-to-school shopping, distributes Thanksgiving turkeys and supports other initiatives investing in Toledo’s youth.

Giving back to the city that raised him

Those who know Wormley well say giving back has always been his priority. “It’s really cool to come back and give back to the area that brought us up,” said Storm Norton, himself a Toledo native and Whitmer High School graduate who has known Wormley since they were very young. “All of this is going to a good cause. Chris does great things for our city.”

That message echoed throughout the day. “Chris is doing a great job giving back to the youth and Toledo,” said Collin Bollister. “Giving back to the community and using it for a good cause is what it’s all about.”

Toledo Mayor, Wade Kapszukiewicz, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch, praised Wormley’s continued investment in his hometown. “Chris Wormley is awesome,” Wade said, adding, “What he does for Toledo and raising money for his foundation is incredible. His foundation has raised a lot of money for Toledo and we appreciate it.”

Spotlighting Toledo

Beyond fundraising, the celebrity softball game showcased Toledo for visitors from across the country, many of whom had their first experience in the Glass City.

Conner Spies, who appeared on Netflix’s Love Is Blind, said the Mud Hens experience stood out most.”I would have to say the Mud Hens [connection to the event, was the highlight],” Spies said. “We’re all Ohio guys, so it’s pretty cool to be here.”

Competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut enjoyed his visit, remarking, “The people are great, I really enjoy it here.”

Professional wrestler Trey Miguel, another Toledo native, shared memories,”I grew up coming to Mud Hens games,” Miguel said. “It’s always a fun time to sit out here, get some ballpark food and hang out with my family.”

Friendly competition for a meaningful cause

The afternoon produced plenty of laughs as athletes traded their usual sports for softball. NHL goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic admitted it had been years since he picked up a bat.

Former boxing champion Robert Easter Jr. was honest about his experience. “Uhh… no,” Easter laughed when asked if he had ever played softball. “I’ve been watching a lot of videos on YouTube and TikTok. But I’m an athlete, so I’m going . . . to adapt.”

By bringing nationally recognized athletes and entertainers to Toledo, Wormley cast a spotlight on his hometown while rallying support for children and families who benefit from his foundation, year-round. The lasting impact is measured with opportunities created for Toledo’s next generation. That’s the legacy Wormley hopes to continue, using one unforgettable day at the ballpark to make a difference long after the final out.