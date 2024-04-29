Celebrate Mother’s Day in Toledo

FRIDAY, May 10

Mother’s Day Food Truck Rally

Celebrate the incredible mother’s in your life with Believe Center Inc. and Believe Center: Rana Sana.

Believe Center, 1 Aurora L Gonzalez Dr., Toledo

SATURDAY, May 11

Mother’s Day Weekend at Callisto Terra

Treat your favorite mom to a candlemaking or jewelry-making experience at a 21+ Mother’s Day Weekend workshop.

Callisto Terra, 5223 Hill Ave., Toledo

Mother-Daughter Brunch at Vision Church

Enjoy brunch, a raffle and fellowship at this fundraiser.

Vision Church South Toledo Campus, 1630 Broadway St., Toledo

Mother’s Day Build-Your-Own Bouquet Experience

Celebrate the mothers in your life with a build-your-own flower bouquet experience at Hollywood Casino with Urban Flowers of Toledo.

Hollywood Casino, 777 Hollywood Blvd., Toledo

Mother’s Day Brunch

Enjoy a delicious brunch with mom. Ticketed.

5242 Angola Rd, Toledo

SUNDAY, May 12

Mother’s Day Buffet

Make reservations at Black Rock for the all-you-can-eat buffet.

Black Rock at Franklin Park Mall, 5001 Monroe St., Toledo, (419) 720-7625

Mother’s Day at Assembly

Enjoy a memorable Mother’s Day dinner at Assembly. Make reservations online.

Assembly American Brasserie, 101 N. Summit St., Toledo

Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet

Bring the whole family together for a special celebration of mom. Purchase tickets online.

Maumee Bay Brewing Co., 27 Broadway St., Toledo

Mother’s Day Brunch

Heather Downs Country Club will be open to the public for a Mother’s Day Brunch. Paid reservations are required.

Heather Downs Country Club, 3910 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo

Mothers Day Brunch

Treat Mom to a morning she’ll cherish. Reservations are taken online.

Brim House, 444 N Summit St., Toledo

Mother’s Day at Schedel Gardens

Free admission for moms on Mother’s Day and a gift for the first 100 moms who enter.

Schedel Arboretum & Gardens, 19255 W Portage River S Rd., Elmore

Mother’s Day: Mud Hens vs. Saints

Come early for a pregame Moms & Mimosas brunch on Mother’s Day. There will also be a women’s hat giveaway. Ticketed.

Fleetwood’s Tap Room, 28 N St Clair St., Toledo

Mother’s Day Brunch

City View Events Center will host a Mother’s Day Brunch with painting, bouquet making and more. Ticketed.

City View Events Center, 26 Main St., Toledo

LIVE! at Jazz Alley Presents: Mother’s Day with Sixth Edition

Jazz Alley, the first-floor corridor in the Glass City Center, will host a free, community-oriented jazz concert.

Glass City Center, 401 Jefferson Ave., Toledo

Mother’s Day with Roni Shanell & Friends

Comedian Roni Shanell will perform with Mike Chase, Melanie Hearn, and Mic Larry. Ticketed.

Toledo’s Funny Bone, : 6140 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg

Mothers Day Tribute

The Sylvania Community Orchestra presents a free community concert.

Lourdes University, 6832 Convent Blvd, Sylvania

THURSDAY, May 16

Seat At The Table

HeART Gallery will honorMother’s Day with an exhibit “Seat At The Table” by HER Hub, a STEAM program for girls and young women.

HeART Gallery/St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 428 N. Erie St., Toledo