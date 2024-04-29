Celebrate Mother’s Day in Toledo

FRIDAY, May 10
Celebrate the incredible mother’s in your life with Believe Center Inc. and Believe Center: Rana Sana.
Believe Center, 1 Aurora L Gonzalez Dr., Toledo
SATURDAY, May 11
Mother’s Day Weekend at Callisto Terra
Treat your favorite mom to a candlemaking or jewelry-making experience at a 21+ Mother’s Day Weekend workshop.
Callisto Terra, 5223 Hill Ave., Toledo
Mother-Daughter Brunch at Vision Church
Enjoy brunch, a raffle and fellowship at this fundraiser.
Vision Church South Toledo Campus, 1630 Broadway St., Toledo
Mother’s Day Build-Your-Own Bouquet Experience
Celebrate the mothers in your life with a build-your-own flower bouquet experience at Hollywood Casino with Urban Flowers of Toledo.
Hollywood Casino, 777 Hollywood Blvd., Toledo
Enjoy a delicious brunch with mom. Ticketed.
5242 Angola Rd, Toledo
SUNDAY, May 12
Make reservations at Black Rock for the all-you-can-eat buffet.
Black Rock at Franklin Park Mall, 5001 Monroe St., Toledo, (419) 720-7625
Enjoy a memorable Mother’s Day dinner at Assembly. Make reservations online.
Assembly American Brasserie, 101 N. Summit St., Toledo
Bring the whole family together for a special celebration of mom. Purchase tickets online.
Maumee Bay Brewing Co., 27 Broadway St., Toledo
Heather Downs Country Club will be open to the public for a Mother’s Day Brunch. Paid reservations are required.
Heather Downs Country Club, 3910 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo
Treat Mom to a morning she’ll cherish. Reservations are taken online.
Brim House, 444 N Summit St., Toledo
Mother’s Day at Schedel Gardens
Free admission for moms on Mother’s Day and a gift for the first 100 moms who enter.
Schedel Arboretum & Gardens, 19255 W Portage River S Rd., Elmore
Mother’s Day: Mud Hens vs. Saints
Come early for a pregame Moms & Mimosas brunch on Mother’s Day. There will also be a women’s hat giveaway. Ticketed.
Fleetwood’s Tap Room, 28 N St Clair St., Toledo
City View Events Center will host a Mother’s Day Brunch with painting, bouquet making and more. Ticketed.
City View Events Center, 26 Main St., Toledo
LIVE! at Jazz Alley Presents: Mother’s Day with Sixth Edition
Jazz Alley, the first-floor corridor in the Glass City Center, will host a free, community-oriented jazz concert.
Glass City Center, 401 Jefferson Ave., Toledo
Mother’s Day with Roni Shanell & Friends
Comedian Roni Shanell will perform with Mike Chase, Melanie Hearn, and Mic Larry. Ticketed.
Toledo’s Funny Bone, : 6140 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg
The Sylvania Community Orchestra presents a free community concert.
Lourdes University, 6832 Convent Blvd, Sylvania
THURSDAY, May 16
HeART Gallery will honorMother’s Day with an exhibit “Seat At The Table” by HER Hub, a STEAM program for girls and young women.
HeART Gallery/St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 428 N. Erie St., Toledo