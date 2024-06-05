Celebrate Juneteenth in Toledo

Juneteenth is a time to celebrate and uplift Toledo’s robust Black community. Officially called Juneteenth National Independence Day, Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the US, celebrated annually on June 19 to commemorate the ending of slavery in the US.
Toledo wants to celebrate from Thursday, June 13, all the way through Friday, June 21, with volunteer opportunities, networking, restaurant crawls and more. Here’s what you can do to celebrate and support Juneteenth in Toledo this year.
FRIDAY, June 14 – WEDNESDAY, June 19
Juneteenth NY Toledo Celebration offers a week of empowerment, education and activities. Various locations, Toledo
Visit a different Black-owned restaurant each day.
Various locations, Toledo
THURSDAY, June 13
Englewood Festival Community Day | Kids Zone
Sports, entertainment and community at Smith and Robinson parks.
Smith Park, Dorr St. & Forest Ave., Toledo
Test your knowledge of Juneteenth.
Kent Branch Library, 3101 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo
SATURDAY, June 15
Juneteenth Jazz Brunch & Silent Auction
Join Zeta Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® for their annual Jazz Brunch and Silent Auction. Ticketed.
The Pinnacle, 1772 Indian Wood Circle, Maumee
Juneteenth 2024 Rooftop Celebration
3rd Annual Juneteenth Rooftop Celebration in partnership with the NAACP and the Alpha Xi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. TIcketed.
Main Library, 325 N Michigan St., Toledo
SUNDAY, June 16
Father’s Day/Juneteenth Pop-Up Shop
Celebrate family and Black business at this Pop-Up.
Vibe Lounge, 710 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo
MONDAY, June 17
Create inspirational messages and art on rocks to celebrate Juneteenth.
Lagrange Branch Library, 3422 Lagrange St., Toledo
TUESDAY, June 18
Celebrate the Juneteenth contributions of the Afro-Latino community while making a refreshing and healthy meal. Registration is required.
Lagrange Branch Library, 3422 Lagrange St., Toledo
WEDNESDAY, June 19
Toledo’s Juneteenth Celebration
A cultural heritage and unity event to celebrate the commemoration of the Jubilee.
Promenade Park, 400 Water St., Toledo
Family friendly fun run commemorating Juneteenth and the important work of Opal Lee’s walking campaign. Registration is required.
Walbridge Park, 2761 Broadway St., Toledo
All proceeds benefit BESN X Community’s initiatives.
Barr’s Public House, 3355 Briarfield Blvd., Maumee
FRIDAY, June 21
Juneteenth Celebration at Toledo Museum of Art
Join TMA for their Juneteenth celebration with Q&As, performances and more.
Toledo Museum of Art., 2445 Monroe St., Toledo