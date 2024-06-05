Celebrate Juneteenth in Toledo

Juneteenth is a time to celebrate and uplift Toledo’s robust Black community. Officially called Juneteenth National Independence Day, Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the US, celebrated annually on June 19 to commemorate the ending of slavery in the US.

Toledo wants to celebrate from Thursday, June 13, all the way through Friday, June 21, with volunteer opportunities, networking, restaurant crawls and more. Here’s what you can do to celebrate and support Juneteenth in Toledo this year.

FRIDAY, June 14 – WEDNESDAY, June 19

Juneteenth Toledo Celebration

Juneteenth NY Toledo Celebration offers a week of empowerment, education and activities. Various locations, Toledo

Juneteenth Crawl

Visit a different Black-owned restaurant each day.

Various locations, Toledo

THURSDAY, June 13

Englewood Festival Community Day | Kids Zone

Sports, entertainment and community at Smith and Robinson parks.

Smith Park, Dorr St. & Forest Ave., Toledo

Juneteenth Trivia Challenge

Test your knowledge of Juneteenth.

Kent Branch Library, 3101 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo

SATURDAY, June 15

Juneteenth Jazz Brunch & Silent Auction

Join Zeta Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® for their annual Jazz Brunch and Silent Auction. Ticketed.

The Pinnacle, 1772 Indian Wood Circle, Maumee

Juneteenth 2024 Rooftop Celebration

3rd Annual Juneteenth Rooftop Celebration in partnership with the NAACP and the Alpha Xi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. TIcketed.

Main Library, 325 N Michigan St., Toledo

SUNDAY, June 16

Father’s Day/Juneteenth Pop-Up Shop

Celebrate family and Black business at this Pop-Up.

Vibe Lounge, 710 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo

MONDAY, June 17

Juneteenth Rocks!

Create inspirational messages and art on rocks to celebrate Juneteenth.

Lagrange Branch Library, 3422 Lagrange St., Toledo

TUESDAY, June 18

Juneteenth Fusion Jubilee

Celebrate the Juneteenth contributions of the Afro-Latino community while making a refreshing and healthy meal. Registration is required.

Lagrange Branch Library, 3422 Lagrange St., Toledo

WEDNESDAY, June 19

Toledo’s Juneteenth Celebration

A cultural heritage and unity event to celebrate the commemoration of the Jubilee.

Promenade Park, 400 Water St., Toledo

Juneteenth 2.5 Mile Run

Family friendly fun run commemorating Juneteenth and the important work of Opal Lee’s walking campaign. Registration is required.

Walbridge Park, 2761 Broadway St., Toledo

Juneteenth Fundraiser

All proceeds benefit BESN X Community’s initiatives.

Barr’s Public House, 3355 Briarfield Blvd., Maumee

FRIDAY, June 21

Juneteenth Celebration at Toledo Museum of Art

Join TMA for their Juneteenth celebration with Q&As, performances and more.

Toledo Museum of Art., 2445 Monroe St., Toledo