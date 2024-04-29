Celebrate Cinco De Mayo 2024 in Toledo

FRIDAY, May 3

Hooters of Toledo Cinco de Mayo

Specials on Dos XX and margaritas through Sunday, May 5.

Hooters, 4782 Monroe St. Toledo

Hector’s Cocina’s Cinco De Mayo Fiesta with Sheez-It

Hector’s Cocina will have their food trailer, a mobile bar, children’s games & activities, live music with Sheez-It and the traditional piñata breaking at 5:45 PM.

Behind Oregon Fire Department, 5002 Seaman St., Oregon

Cinco de Mayo Celebration Dance Party

Dance the night away to a music mix of some of the most popular Latin dance styles.

Toledo Ballroom, 6365 Monroe St., Sylvania

SUNDAY, May 5

Cinco de Mayo Celebration

The annual Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Toledo Zoo will feature the talents of local entertainers and fun cultural crafts and activities.

The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way, Toledo

Cinco De Mayo Celebration

Enjoy quality food and great drinks in Temperance.

Mi Ranchito Taco Shop, 7350 Jackman Rd., Temperance, MI

Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Drink specials and live music.

Don Juan Bar & Grill at Franklin Park Mall, 5001 Monroe St., Toledo

Cinco de Mayo with Renegade Lemonade Duo

Live music and excellent margaritas.

Frontera Sabores de México, 5375 Airport Hwy., Toledo

La Fiesta Cinco de Mayo

Live music from Not Fast Enuff.

La Fiesta, 1406 S Reynolds Rd., Toledo

Cinco de Mayo Day Party

Special guest DJ’s, picture booth, and cash prize to the best dressed Cinco de Mayo costume/apparel.

Unique’s Lounge, 5329 Dorr St., Toledo

Papa’s Cinco de Mayo Party

DJ Mystery will be spinning tunes.

Papa’s Tavern, 1328 Liberty St., Toledo

MONDAY, May 6

Mexican Lager Beer Dinner

Make reservations for a special dinner with some of Mexico’s best pale ales and lagers.

BJ’s, 5001 Monroe St., Toledo