Cat Cafe RubyCats Hosts The Great Catsby Gala This Weekend

Toledo’s first Cat Café, RubyCats is throwing an all weekend fundraiser that is bound to be the cat’s meow.

The fundraiser-themed The Great Catsby will occur from March 22 to March 24, with the big event of the weekend, The Great Catsby, A Speakeasy Gala for RubyCats taking place on Saturday. The fundraising event gives guests multiple opportunities to explore the new space before the cats take over their new temporary home.

The weekend begins with a Pre-Gala VIP Night on Friday, March 22 from 7 pm to 9 pm. The event gives guests an exclusive first look at the new cat café. Guests will also enjoy upscale bites, premium drinks and themed cocktails and mocktails throughout the evening, as well as live music from Gretchen Luttrell and Randy Richie. The event costs $250 and is for adults ages 21 and over. Black tie optional.

The main event takes place on Saturday, March 23 from 6 pm to 9 pm. The Speakeasy Gala event will feature themed cocktails and mocktails as well as tastes from Toledo’s best restaurants including Poco Piatti, Balance Pan-Asian Grille, The Village Idiot, Doc Watson’s, So Many Somethings Desserterie, Black Pearl and more.

The Speakeasy Gala will allow guests to view the transformation of the cat café while enjoying an evening of food, fun and friends. Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in an auction featuring many items, gift baskets and gift cards from local businesses and artists, including Allied Record Exchange, The Blarney Irish Pub, Georgjz419 Fun, Food & Spirits and more, as well as live music from Lori Lefevre.

The dress code of the event is “dress to impress” or in your favorite 1920s fashion. The event is for adults 21 and up only. Tickets for the evening cost $100.

“The gala is a unique opportunity for you to witness the magic of our cat café space during its transformation while contributing to the final steps needed to open our doors,” RubyCats wrote on the website.

If you are looking to come support RubyCats and see the new cat café’s transformation but would like to bring your kids, the Post-Gala Brunch on Sunday, March 24 from 1 pm to 3 pm is for you. Enjoy delicious meow-mosas, Flapurrjacks and other breakfast items inside the new cat café. There will also be live music from Kevin Foster. Cocktails or formal attire are encouraged for the brunch. Tickets cost $40.

RubyCats is Toledo’s first-ever cat café. The nonprofit is “built upon love and compassion for the homeless cat community,” the website writes. The café will give people the opportunity to connect with cats in a “safe and cozy, no-kill environment.” Some cats will be available to adopt at the café.

For more information on the RubyCats fundraiser event, The Great Catsby, visit rubycats.org/gala.