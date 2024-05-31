“Cardboard: Build Outside the Box” Opens at Imagination Station

Imagination Station is opening a new exhibit called “Cardboard: Build Outside the Box” on June 7 and will run through Labor Day. The exhibit is free with admission into Imagination Station.

The exhibit was designed by the Imagination Station team in partnership with Welch Packaging and is divided into six sections. It is an interactive, hands-on exhibit where visitors will be able to create and design using only cardboard.

Visitors are welcomed to the exhibit by a 13-foot-tall cardboard robot. Once in the exhibit, there is a 12-foot spaceship that encourages visitors to dive into STEAM – science, technology, engineering, art and math.

The section “Cardboard Culture” brings out the visitor’s inner artist. Then they enter “Flying into the Future” where they are able to create futuristic cars, rockets and airplanes to race. In “Toledo of Tomorrow” visitors can design their vision of Toledo in 50 years.

“Cardboard: Build Outside the Box” supports Imagination Station’s efforts at sustainability by reducing the demand for fresh resources, conserving energy and oil and saving trees. When the exhibit ends Welch Packaging will be collecting all of the cardboard and properly recycling it.

Visitors are also encouraged to bring in cardboard to reuse and recycle at the exhibit.

For more information visit imaginationstationtoledo.org.