Budweiser Clydesdales to Visit Toledo in Support of Folds of Honor

The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will trot through the streets of Toledo this weekend as part of a nationwide tour celebrating 15 years of partnership between Budweiser and Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that provides educational scholarships to families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and first responders.

The Clydesdales will appear at multiple events, beginning Friday, June 27, with ceremonial beer deliveries around Fifth Third Field at 4 pm and a special parade ahead of the Toledo Mud Hens game. During the 7:05 pm game, Budweiser and Treu House of Munch will present a donation check to Folds of Honor, which has delivered over 1,500 scholarships to Ohio residents.

The celebration continues Saturday, June 28, as the Clydesdales make their way through Downtown Rossford. The procession will start at Hollywood Casino at 4 pm, stopping at local bars and restaurants with the full Clydesdale hitch on display.

Since 2007, Anheuser-Busch, Budweiser, and local partners like General Distributing have contributed over $33 million to Folds of Honor, funding more than 6,600 scholarships. To mark the milestone, Budweiser is donating proceeds from all 12-packs of Budweiser and Bud Zero sold throughout 2025, as well as from its limited-edition patriotic packaging available this summer.

Representatives from Folds of Honor and Clydesdale handlers will be on-site and available for interviews during the events.