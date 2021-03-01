Bubbly and boos

Want to visit a real “haunted mansion?” Plan to visit The Whitney in Detroit. Twice a month the Mansion hosts an evening of spooks and history, as paranormal guides take guests on a champagne tour of the estate, while providing historical background and a few creepy tales along the way. Attendees will also be treated to a five-course meal with drinks. Tickets limited to account for social distancing. $185. 5pm, March 7 and 28. 4421 Woodward Ave., Detroit. 313-832-5700. thewhitney.com