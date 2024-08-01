‘Bridgerton’ Fans Join the Ton For The Most Exclusive Events of the Season

Dearest reader, If you are looking to have brunch among the ton then your opportunity has finally come. With great pleasure, Kamilah Brown Events in partnership with Destination Picnic are bringing forth an exciting event for Bridgerton fans with the High Society Soiree Bridgerton Brunch at TolHouse.

Brown, owner of KB Events, strives to create memorable and beautifully orchestrated moments that leave a lasting impact on all those who attend. From corporate gatherings to community events, and social celebrations Kamilah and her team bring creativity and elegance to every event. Alongside Destination Picnic, owner Sabriyah runs a luxury picnic service, a fun and creative way to celebrate any occasion with a unique and elegant picnic for all guests to enjoy.

Bridgerton, the show that debuted back in 2020, has gained massive popularity over the past years and the recent third season of the show garnered millions of fans all across the globe. The two wanted to bring a fun event for all Bridgerton fans in Toledo and the surrounding areas.

“We wanted to create something for Toledo that gets us excited and hopefully brings people from out of town here as well,” Brown said. The brunch, hosted at TolHouse, will feature High Tea served with various sandwiches, baked goods made in house, a pop-up cash bar, along with Bridgerton trivia and games. Enjoy a fun afternoon filled with whispers about the latest scandals and bask in the unique and beautiful regency scenery.

Later on this year they will also host The Queen’s Masquerade Ball, the most anticipated event of the season. Those in attendance can step into the world of Bridgerton with elegance and mystery at Toledo’s first Bridgerton-inspired ball. An evening of enchantment for those who wish to spend their time dancing the time away while feeling like the Belle of the Ball.

This event will feature a live quartet and DJ, special performances, hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, dance cards, opera performers, photo opportunities, a moment with the Queen and much more – along with a chance for you to win the highest title from the Queen herself as the “Diamond of the Season.”

“We want it to be a memorable experience, there will be many photo opportunity moments, so something that gets people excited to do in Toledo,” Brown said.

Tickets are still available for The Bridgerton Brunch located at TolHouse at 1447 N Summit St. on Sunday, Aug. 4 from 2 pm to 5 pm. Pricing varies, and tickets can be purchased online at kamilahbrown.com/high-society.

Tickets for The Queen’s Masquerade Ball are also available for purchase. This event has a minimum age requirement of 18 years and older. The Queen’s Ball will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 7 pm to midnight at the Glass City Center Ballroom located at 401 Jefferson Ave. Ticket prices vary and can be purchased at kamilahbrown.com/the-queens-masquerade-ball.

So, if you if think you have what it takes to be a person among the ton, then join in on the most exclusive events of the season, but beware: Lady Whistledown is always listening.

For more information about these events, you can contact Brown at [email protected] or call at 567-900-7595.