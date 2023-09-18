Book Notes Oct. 2023

Author Sheila Johnson at the Toledo Library

Sheila Johnson, an American entrepreneur and philanthropist, co-founder of BET, founder and CEO of Salamander Hotels & Resorts, and the only African American woman to have a principal shareholder stake in three professional sports teams, will speak for about 45 minutes, followed by a short question and answer session and a limited book signing/photo opportunity. Toledo Lucas County Library, 325 North Michigan St., Oct. 7 at 7 pm. Tickets are $24. Visit eventbrite.com/e/authors-with-sheila-johnson-tickets-689327576337.

Los Angeles Land Author Talkback

Tom Madigan, author of fictional thriller Los Angeles Land, hosts a free gathering at Sanger Library on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 4 pm to 5 pm. The true story follows a young Midwesterner who, without savings or connections, drives to Los Angeles in 2003 to pursue writing and producing movies in Hollywood. He mistakenly takes a quasi-caretaking position with an estranged old man in exchange for room and board, quickly learning that there is no such thing as free rent. 3030 Central Ave. Search Los Angeles Land on Amazon.

John Stamos at the Glass City Center

John Stamos, known for his role as Uncle Jesse in “Full House,” is heading to Toledo to promote his memoir, “If You Would Have Told Me.” Stamos will talk about the book, followed by a short Q&A. Sponsored by the Toledo Lucas County Public Library. Tickets are $28 and include a copy of the book. Friday, Oct. 27, 7 pm at the Glass City Center, 401 Jefferson Ave. Search Authors! with John Stamos on the Toledo Library’s website.

The UToledo Banned Books Vigil

The 26th Annual UToledo Banned Books Vigil celebrates the human right to read and think freely as a part of the American Library Association’s Banned Books Week. The event will feature free books, door prizes, light refreshments and extra credit for student attendees. Located at 1711 B-C, Health and Human Services (HHS) Building, Thursday, Oct. 5 from 9 am to 5 pm. utoledo.edu/commissions/banned-books/